Crude oil could soon flow from Touchstone’s Royston discovery

More than a month after the Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority Ravindra Nanga promised there will be a new Chief Executive Officer at WASA, he is now saying there is no timeline for the appointment since the crucial thing is to find the right person.

In response to questions from Express Business Nanga said, “The advertisement for the CEO is now closed and the consultant is short-listing candidates for these persons to be interviewed. How soon a CEO is to be on-boarded will depend on the quality of the candidates short-listed, as there is no guarantee a suitable candidate will be found. Given the importance of a strong CEO, we will not be rushing the filling of this vacancy until we have the ideal candidate that can manage the number of projects necessary for the transformation of WASA.”