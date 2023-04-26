Global cruise line MSC Cruises, in collaboration with local firm Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd, is seeking to recruit 200 qualified nationals to be a part of the MSC Cruises team.
Meridian Recruitment Agency will be leading the initiative to fill vacancies in the areas of Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, Entertainment, Guest Services and Galley Jobs.
The Ministry of Tourism, in a news release last evening, said it is supporting this initiative to help boost economic recovery and create employment opportunities within the tourism sector.
It noted that MSC Cruises started discussions about recruiting nationals with ministry representatives during the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and Sea Trade Cruise Conferences in Miami and Puerto Rico in 2022 and is now seeking to capitalise on the opportunity.
The ministry indicated that its overall aim is to ensure that people who do not have jobs gain meaningful employment.
Given the need for jobs, the ministry said it continues to further talks with other cruise lines to ensure that more citizens benefit from these opportunities.
The ministry said this recruitment drive follows the successful completion of the Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCG) Seafarer Recruitment Initiative held last year.
“As a result of in-person and virtual interviews conducted by the RCG team, close to 1,000 applicants were offered jobs in a wide range of categories that span from entry level up to managerial. T&T nationals are now employed on Royal Caribbean ships in areas including Medicine, Bar Utility, Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurant, and Guest and Hospitality Services,” it stated.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said: “As the cruise calls and interest in Trinidad and Tobago continue to grow, we are eager to bring our Trinbagonian energy and professionalism to the high seas. I look forward to many more cruise lines looking towards Trinidad and Tobago as a base for high-quality hires.”
The ministry said candidates must apply online and submit e-applications for the available positions via www.meridianrecruitments.com by May 5.
These applications will form part of a registration and pre-screening process to be conducted by Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd and MSC Cruises and only suitable candidates will be invited for in-person interview by MSC Cruises.
Applications must include the following documents:
• Proof of Covid-19 vaccination (front and inside of document)
• ID (back and front)
• Passport
• Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV)
• Copies of certificates—CXC, tertiary level educational certificates, or any other suitable academic qualifications.