A passenger from the MSC Seashore

ENJOYING HER STAY: A passenger from the MSC Seashore chips along the boardwalk of the Port of Port of Spain to the sounds of pan yesterday as a costumed moko jumbie dances in the background. —Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

As MSC Cruise Liners moves to be more energy efficient it would soon be incorporating LNG in its fleet and Trinidad can possibly benefit from this.

The largest cruise ship to ever visit Trinidad, the MSC Seashore, docked in Port of Spain yesterday, with hundreds of passengers coming off and exploring what the country has to offer.

During the media tour of the 20-storey ship that can hold a capacity of 5,877 passengers, Captain Dino Sagani said the MSC cruise liners are looking to be more environmentally friendly, and the company has started to build ships powered by LNG.

Sagani suggested to the Tourism Ministry that they look at building an LNG Port terminal, as Antigua has given its commitment to construct one, in the future.

“Many of the new ships that are being built are going the way of LNG, so that is something that the Tourism Ministry should look at,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of MSC cruise liners tapping into this country’s LNG resources the captain said it is something that can definitely be explored.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said that conversations on cruise liners buying this country’s LNG are already on the way with the fuel procurement officers with MSC and other cruise liners, to supply the vessels with methanol. That arrangement is through Proman, which last week unveiled its first state-of-the-art methanol-fuelled tanker, Stena Pro Patria.

“There are linkages going forward. We are linking not just the fuel and fuel bunkering, we are also linking provisioning. We have a large and robust manufacturing sector in Trinidad. So we are working with the cruise lines to ensure that we provide a complete package and not just energy,” Mitchell said.

Charles Carvalho, manager of Carvalho’s Agency, the local agent for cruise ships, said just last week the executive of a Norwegian cruise liner was here, looking at fuelling their ships with methanol.

“So we are looking at methanol as another energy efficient way for ships. We are looking for methanol to become a primary fuel for cruise liners. As we are one of the largest producers of methanol in the world, we should make good use of it,” Carvalho stressed.

On the issue of the Port of Port Spain being able to deal with the larger ships being able to dock, the minister outlined that the Port will do what it has to do in order to facilitate the bigger ships at the terminal.

Total passengers

Captain Sagani said 3,200 passengers were on board, as the ship is moving down to Brazil, so they have a little less than normal, but the ship usually has full capacity.

“MSC Cruise Liners has 20 ships and we were the first company to restart, following the pandemic, as they had all the strict protocols in place to sail,” Sagani added.

When the passengers disembarked to head to the various tours that were planned for them, many were seen chipping to the sounds of pan, while others took pictures with the moko jumbies.

Peter and Paula Johnson, from the United States, said they always heard so much about Trinidad and were eager to see what the country had to offer.

Cindy and Anthony Jefferson, from the Bahamas, who are on their honeymoon, said they have been to Trinidad once and will surely be back for the mother of all Carnivals next year.

