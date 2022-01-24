THE chief executive officer of Carvalho’s Agencies Charles Carvalho is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to intervene to allow a cruise ship to enter Trinidad and Tobago waters to purchase fuel, a process called bunkering.
In a letter dated yesterday, obtained by the Express, Carvalho informed the Prime Minister that his agency was contacted by cruise lines in the past few months concerning a request to enter T&T waters for the purpose of purchasing fuel.
In the letter, Carvalho told Rowley that one such request was received on January 14, from the Marella Explorer 2 owned by Marella Cruises, which is a joint venture between Royal Caribbean, TUI Cruises and Marella Cruises.
“We have been in contact with the Ministry of National Security concerning same as we are directed by the Covid-19 Legal Supplement dated January 16, 2022 and January 23,2022 in which the regulations request that permission for vessels as such much be granted through the Ministry of National Security,” the letter highlighted.
Carvalho said his agency was in communication with the ministry via a letter dated January 14, which was followed by a series of phone calls over the last week, in which they were told that the Ministry of National Security does not grant permission for cruise ships to enter T&T waters.
In this regard, he asked the Prime Minister to guide them as to which ministry could grant them permission.
On January 18 and 19, Angela Higginson, chief purser at the Marella Explorer 2, reached out to Carvalho asking for an update as the cruise liner was looking to arrange fuel bunkering at an inner anchorage at Scarborough.
When contacted by the Express last evening for comment on the issue, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said this development was news to him, but he would look into the matter and would try to bring some assistance to the affected cruise liner.