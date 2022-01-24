The Marella Explorer 2

SEEKING CLEARANCE: The Marella Explorer 2.

THE chief executive officer of Carvalho’s Agencies Charles Carvalho is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to intervene to allow a cruise ship to enter Trinidad and Tobago waters to purchase fuel, a process called bunkering.

In a letter dated yesterday, obtained by the Express, Carvalho informed the Prime Minister that his agency was contacted by cruise lines in the past few months concerning a request to enter T&T waters for the purpose of purchasing fuel.

In the letter, Carvalho told Rowley that one such request was received on January 14, from the Marella Explorer 2 owned by Marella Cruises, which is a joint venture between Royal Caribbean, TUI Cruises and Marella Cruises.

“We have been in contact with the Ministry of National Security concerning same as we are directed by the Covid-19 Legal Supplement dated January 16, 2022 and January 23,2022 in which the regulations request that permission for vessels as such much be granted through the Ministry of National Security,” the letter highlighted.

Carvalho said his agency was in communication with the ministry via a letter dated January 14, which was followed by a series of phone calls over the last week, in which they were told that the Ministry of National Security does not grant permission for cruise ships to enter T&T waters.

In this regard, he asked the Prime Minister to guide them as to which ministry could grant them permission.

On January 18 and 19, Angela Higginson, chief purser at the Marella Explorer 2, reached out to Carvalho asking for an update as the cruise liner was looking to arrange fuel bunkering at an inner anchorage at Scarborough.

When contacted by the Express last evening for comment on the issue, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said this development was news to him, but he would look into the matter and would try to bring some assistance to the affected cruise liner.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Special Economic Zones law promotes transparency

Special Economic Zones law promotes transparency

PLANNING and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said yesterday the Trinidad and Tobago Special Economic Zones Bill, 2021 has special clauses to ensure the highest levels of transparency facilitating public scrutiny and government accountability. The Bill was passed in Parliament last week with 32 members of the House voting for, none against and no one abstaining.

CLICO was a victim of CL Financial

CLICO was a victim of CL Financial

IN 2018, the insurance company, CLICO submitted a $11 billion claim to its parent company, CL Financial (CLF) which is in liquidation.

The liquidation is being managed by Grant Thornton.

To date, CLF has only repaid $335,317,275 of the claim.

T&T gets another telemarketing job

T&T gets another telemarketing job

INVESTT, in its role as the national investment promotion agency, has facilitated the formation of a partnership between Customer Acquisition Group (CAG) and locally owned contact centre DirecOne for the establishment of a 30-seat pilot project in the outsourcing industry.

Yellow-band maxi fees going up from Monday

Yellow-band maxi fees going up from Monday

Commuters who travel by yellow-band maxi-taxis between Port of Spain and areas in West Trinidad will have to dig deeper into their pockets from Monday.

Chairman of the Yellow Band Route One Association Eon Hewitt told the Express yesterday the fares will go up by $1 across the board, and $2 for the Chaguaramas route.