Cruise ship arrivals bouyant

The tourism industry in Trinidad and Tobago has been one of the hardest hit following the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, however, the sector has shown signs of returning to its pre-Covid numbers in Trinidad.
In an interview with Express Business last week, Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) interim chief executive officer Carla Cupid said increased activity is now being seen with the reopening of the industry, after it was closed for almost two years.
In terms of tourist arrivals to Trinidad, Cupid said, according to information from the Immigration Division, air arrivals up to the end of October 2022, were 168,932, and cruise visitor arrivals between November 21 and December 20, were just over 17,000 passengers from seven ships.
With the cruise ship season starting on a bumper footing, Cupid said for the rest of calendar 2022 five ships are expected to dock on Trinidad shores.
ZAANDAM, docked yesterday, Rhapsody of the Seas, is expected to sail in today, while MS Sirena, will dock tomorrow and two ships, Island Princess and Spirit of Adventure on Friday.
“TTL is pleased with the increased number of ships especially keeping in mind that the routes were closed during the pandemic. The uptick in stops represents the fruits of long negotiations to ensure that Trinidad is appealing to the right markets and travel agencies. This is done via our representation at trade shows and other activities,” Cupid said.
Asked whether hotel occupancy rates are starting to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, Cupid said that it is slowly getting back to normal pre-pandemic levels. She is expecting this country will surpass those levels in the New Year as it moves into Carnival 2023.
“As of now, November saw a 52.1 per cent occupancy level which was the highest for the year, keeping in mind this was the year that we gradually opened up and removed pandemic restrictions,” she noted.
Another area that has experienced significant development is the accommodation sector. Cupid, who has been in the position for just over five months, said several international brands like Radisson, Marriott, and Sheraton have invested in T&T.
“The Brix by Marriott launched in February 2022, Comfort Inn & Suites opened in July 2022, and in November we turned the sod for a Sheraton-branded hotel at Piarco International Airport. In addition, Maracas Beach Hotel will undergo a significant refurbishment and Radisson Blu, on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain, is scheduled to open the first quarter of 2023.”
Since the reopening of the borders, TTL’s interim CEO indicated that most of the airlines that serviced Trinidad and Tobago have returned. However, some have had challenges with crews and have paused their services.
“This has been a global phenomenon, however, we continue to engage with new airlines who have shown an interest in flying into Trinidad and Tobago. Notably, airlines out of Canada and across Europe have signalled their interest in strengthening connections with T&T. Some have even identified the third quarter of 2023 as possible start dates and we continue to keep the dialogue open,” she outlined.
The pandemic forced some Caribbean countries to focus heavily on domestic tourism, especially as the borders were closed. The tourism executive said domestic tourism continued to be a mainstay, during this period.
“The Ministry of Tourism would have advocated for the resumption of water-based tours like the Caroni Bird Sanctuary as we believe that these activities could have been conducted within the safety protocols at that time.
“Tourism Trinidad Ltd believes domestic tourism has the effect of not only providing economic benefits to the sector, but also developing ambassadors among our citizens. We have been looking at various niches for targeted development and marketing in 2023 and that has certainly started with our recent hosting of food influencer Mark Wien,” Cupid stressed.
As citizens count the last days to 2022, Cupid was asked how the tourism industry looks for 2023. She answered by saying that TTL is very optimistic about 2023.
“With the cruise ship season already off and running and the accommodation sector showing signs of not just recovery but also growth, we are already looking at our other ports of entry for tourists and have in the last month conducted customer training for persons who will be interacting with them. Our motto of “Trinidad is always in Season” stands and we are not expecting a slowdown, especially with new markets being opened up in Europe, she added.
Travel woes
Intra-regional air transportation is still a serious problem, as regional airline LIAT, which has restarted operations on a scaled-down basis is not servicing several territories within that geographical space.
Back in late October, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told regional media at Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival that regional travel is a major problem and when his government was saying the Caribbean needs to invest in LIAT, many were upset by the statement.
Skerrit said there needs to be a conversation on what the airlines need to do to simplify the process of getting from one island to another.
“How many planes do we need, how much does it cost? What kind of board structure needs to be put in place let’s get it going. It’s not reinventing the wheel. It is money and commitment, that are needed. As I said, Dominica is ready to put money on the table. If we have to lease a plane, as part of the contribution, we will do so,” Skerrit lamented.
Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, also expressed similar sentiments to his Caricom colleague, when he delivered the feature address at Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) President’s Dinner and Awards 2022 at the Hyatt Regency, last month.
“I am only at the dinner because I am the Prime Minister of Grenada and I had to commandeer the aircraft used by the regional security system, to fly me in and out of Trinidad. Otherwise, the options to get Trinidad required me to fly to Miami and then fly back here. That is how difficult it is to move around in the region.”
Mitchell said since he was elected as prime minister in June 2022, he has spoken about the issue of regional air transport, as he feels the pain of people who have to travel in the region.
On the issue of intra-regional air transport, Cupid said: “Tourism Trinidad Ltd continues to support its line ministry, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and the role this Ministry plays in improving intra-regional travel. Just like other islands, we are very aware that the regional market is key to increasing visitor arrivals so we have a vested interest in ensuring greater access to Trinidad.”
Tourists arrivals rebounding in the region
Over the weekend, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association (CHTA) praised the region’s tourism industry, local government authorities and the Caribbean Public Health Association (CARPHA) as a growing number of destinations continue to set record tourism arrivals, expenditures, and hotel occupancies.
CHTA’s president Nicola Madden-Greig noted that such diligence contributed to tourism’s strong recovery as well as CARPHA’s recent decision to reduce its Covid-19 threat level from “very high” to “moderate-low” for the Caribbean region. She reported this is a testament to “our very successful management of the pandemic.”
Madden-Greig asserted such alertness in the form of adequate surveillance, effective protocols, and increased vaccination coverage by hospitality, tourism, and government entities allowed most countries in the region to rebound in 2022.
The CHTA chief said the Caribbean continues to lead the world in its recovery and its members were already welcoming hundreds of thousands of international visitors to their shores for the winter tourist season.