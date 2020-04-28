Cruise ship industry planning recovery

IT should come as no surprise that severe financial challenges have crippled the cruise, as well as the hotel and tourism industry, globally and in the Caribbean due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both have been bleeding jobs and revenue with no guarantee that even when the pandemic is over, life and business would return to normal.
In an interview, the Cruise Lines International Association said it has been working with local and national governments around the world, as well as leading health authorities, to coordinate their efforts during the ongoing suspension of worldwide cruise operations.
The CLIA is the trade association for the cruise ship industry which is located in Washington DC, providing a unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise.
“The fact remains that the vast majority of more than 270 cruise ships, within the CLIA member fleet, were not affected by this virus. This is due, in large part, to the aggressive measures adopted by CLIA oceangoing cruise lines in response to COVID-19 based on prevailing guidance from global health authorities, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO),” said its manager of strategic communications Laziza Lambert.
Lambert said upon the WHO’s declaration of a pandemic in mid-March, CLIA’s oceangoing cruise lines took the unprecedented step to voluntarily suspend worldwide operations, making the cruise industry one of the first to do so.
On March 12, the Trinidad and Tobago Government took the decision to suspend the arrival of cruise ships for the remainder of the 2019-2020 cruise season which started last November and ended on April 24, 2020, due to the outbreak.
Lambert said unfortunately the suspension of cruise operations will have a pronounced detrimental effect on the global economy.
“The cruise industry generates more than US$150 billion per year in global economic activity and supports over 1.17 million jobs worldwide. Cruising touches almost every sector, from transportation and agriculture, to hospitality and tourism, manufacturing and beyond. When the time is right for cruise ships to once again set sail, our community will be an important part of the global economic and societal recovery.”
Lambert went on to explain that each day of a cruise ship suspension results in the loss of 2,500 jobs.
She gave a breakdown of what the worldwide impact will be if the suspension continues for 60 days:
—Economic loss worldwide of US$21 billion, 150,000 jobs, US$7.3 billion in wages.
Should the suspension continue for 90 days, the worldwide impact will be:
—Economic loss worldwide of US$32 billion, 222,000 jobs and US$11 billion in wages.
The burning question as to whether cruise ship employees are being paid, during the pandemic, Lambert said this was outside of CLIA’s purview as a membership organisation, but quickly stated that when it’s time to sail again, crew members will be instrumental to the recovery and shaping unforgettable memories for the passengers once again.
On how the cruise liners performed when it came to housing COVID-19 patients on board its vessels, the manager of Strategic Communication, said out of 277 ships in the Cruise Lines International Association fleet, very few—approximately five (5) per cent—experienced cases of COVID-19 on board and this percentage points to the effectiveness of the approach CLIA members took in response to the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we know now that even our best efforts could not prevent this pandemic from affecting some of our ships, just as it has affected every other setting where people come together to socialise and enjoy shared experiences, from restaurants to airports, hotels, movie theatres, conferences and beyond. There is no doubt that we, along with the rest of the world, will emerge from this crisis stronger for the challenges we have faced and the lessons learned.”
Lambert added that it’s too early to tell when operations will return to business as usual, but noted there are several key learnings from this unprecedented situation that the CLIA will all benefit from. These include the enhanced protocols and practices that the industry has put in place since the global crisis emerged.
Also speaking to Express Business was Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association CEO Frank Comito who said there is no clear consensus on when countries will return to pre-pandemic travel performance. He said is a difficult call to project due to the unknown recovery period from the pandemic and an expected severe global recession.
“Most industry experts acknowledge that tourism’s recovery will take time. There is also strong agreement based upon consumer research and looking at historical trends that the industry’s recovery will be slow and is likely to begin this summer, with substantially reduced activity.
“We’ve seen data ranging from a return to occupancy levels above 50 per cent as early as mid-2021 to it taking two or more years to see us through recovery.”
Comito, who has been CEO of the CHTA for the past six years, said due to the uncertainty of the situation, hoteliers have communicated with the association that they had to send home employees on a temporary basis and others have retained staff.
He said after COVID-19 it cannot be business as usual. It is against this background that the CHTA is working with its partners, in particular the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), to put in place recommended health and safety guidelines for hotels and tourism-related businesses which consider Covid-19.
“We will be sharing those recommended guidelines, which we hope can be part of a regional effort that all hotels and tourism-industry stakeholders participate in. Our success in recapturing business and accelerating recovery is tied to our ability to ready our employees and businesses to be healthy, safe and clean.
“Our protocols and training must first and foremost ensure our employees are aware of and adhering to sound health safety practices—for their own protection and confidence as well as that of our guests.”
Comito added that discussions with Caribbean governments are taking place in order to find out what types of mitigation and stimulus support will be provided to hoteliers, in order to help the rebound of the industry.
On March 22, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced a $50 million grant facility for Tobago hoteliers to upgrade their hotel rooms during the pandemic.