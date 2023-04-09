Crypto still has issues

IF cryptocurrency is to be further developed there must be a sense of market integrity.
So said Terrence Clarke, senior manager, Macroeconomics/Finance at the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.
Clarke, who was speaking at Thursday’s webinar hosted by the Institute of International Relations (IIR), on the topic “Cryptocurrencies and their Potential Impact in the Caribbean”, said there are people who see cryptocurrency as competition for regular banking.
“A lot of people see cryptocurrency as competition for traditional banking, and there are benefits to the Caribbean, but there are also issues,” Clarke said.
He added, “We want to see innovation. We want to see growth. We want to see development, but it has to be balanced with responsible financial development. We want to ensure that there is financial stability, we want to see some limited control.”
He added, “We want to see minimised volatility in the market rate and we want to see that there is a sense of market integrity and not feel that there is someone playing around in a market forcing market prices to go up and we want to ensure that there is no illegal activity taking place.”
Clarke said existing legislation is not effective.
“I am personally being told about people having been invested in cryptocurrency and they can’t get their funds out. What do we do? We could continue to monitor, we could actually look at the existing legislature that we have right now and try to adjust or we could do a brand new set of laws which will require time and effort,” he said.
Bitcoin, Ethereum
dominate market
Karim Hamasni, director of crypto asset innovation at RBC Global Asset Management, said bitcoin is a decentralised money system with benefits.
Hamasni said, “A lot of different blockchain competitors have come out that we’re looking to increase throughput, increase speed and increase scalability to more than what something like Ethereum can do. And so the race is on to find out which standard is really going to be the one that takes over. Ethereum has a lot of advantages in that most of the activities still exist on it.
“Some of the best developers in the world are still working on Ethereum and there is a roadmap to make it better and faster and more scalable. However, that roadmap is several years long. In the meantime, there could be some other crypto or some other blockchain that comes in that has a stronger value proposition and that may start to take market share away and see more adoption.
“Today, however, the cryptocurrency space is really dominated by both bitcoin and Ethereum.”
He said bitcoin is still number one and Ethereum is number two. “There hasn’t really been a true threat to the dominance of both bitcoin and Ethereum. But substitution risk is everywhere in this space. It’s still such a new industry, it’s such a new space that you never know what’s going to happen. So it’s too early to tell.”