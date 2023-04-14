CSO: Inflation rate dips slightly

The inflation rate in the country has dipped slightly.
The rate for February 2023—measured as the percentage change in the average All Items Index for the period January to February 2022/January to February 2023—was 8.0 per cent, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) announced in the release of the Index of Retail Prices for the month of February 2023.
“This represents a decrease from 8.3 per cent which was recorded in the previous period (January 2023/January 2022).
The inflation rate for the comparative period (January to February 2022/January to February 2021) was 4.0 per cent.
The All Items Index of Retail Prices calculated from the prices collected for the month of February 2023 was 123.1, representing a decrease of 0.5 points or 0.4 per cent below the Index (All Items) for January 2023.
The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages decreased from 150.3 in January 2023 to 147.8 in February 2023, reflecting a decrease of 1.7 per cent.
“Contributing significantly to this decrease was the general downward movement in the prices of tomatoes, pumpkin, celery, chives, whole fresh chickens, mixed fresh seasoning, carrots, cucumbers, sweet peppers and cabbage,” the CSO said. “However, the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general increases in the prices of chilled or frozen beef, fresh beef, chilled or frozen pork, sweet potatoes, ochroes, fresh carite, oranges, evaporated milk, fresh king fish and melon.”
A further review of the data for February 2023 compared to January 2023 reflected an increase in the sub-index for Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco of 0.3 per cent and Health of 0.3 per cent.
There was also a decrease in the sub-index for Clothing and Footwear of 0.2 per cent.