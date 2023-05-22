THE inflation rate for April was 7.3 per cent, the Central Statistical Office has stated.
This represented a decrease from the inflation rate of 7.8 per cent which was recorded in March.
However, the inflation rate for the comparative period last year was 4.3 per cent, the CSO stated.
According to the CSO, the All Items Index of Retail Prices calculated from the prices collected for the month of April 2023 was 122.8, representing no change in the index for March 2023.
“The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages decreased from 146.1 in March 2023 to 144.5 in April 2023, reflecting a decrease of 1.1 per cent. Contributing significantly to this decrease was the general downward movement in the prices of pumpkin, melongene, hot peppers, ochroes, tomatoes, grapes, carrots, pimento, table margarine and chives.
However, the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general increases in the prices of chilled or frozen beef, fresh beef, chilled or frozen pork, onions, cheddar cheese, eddoes, whole fresh chickens, fresh steak, celery and carbonated soft drinks,” it stated.
“A further review of the data for April 2023 compared with March 2023 reflected an increase in the sub-index for Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco of 1.2 per cent, Furnishings Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House of 0.8 per cent, Health of 0.7 per cent, Transport of 0.8 per cent, Communication of 0.3 per cent, Recreation and Culture of 1.9 per cent, Hotels, Cafés and Restaurants of 1.7 per cent and Miscellaneous Goods and Services of 0.6 per cent,” it stated.
The CSO stated that the period also showed a decrease in the sub-index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages of 1.1 per cent, Clothing and Footwear of 1.6 per cent and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels of 0.6 per cent.
All other sections remained unchanged.