A new, state-of-the-art Unipet service station has been opened at Southern Main Road, Curepe.
The cost: $20 million.
This was disclosed yesterday by station dealer Reval Chattergoon during the launch at the corner of Ramgoolie Street and Southern Main Road yesterday.
Chattergoon said he believes that Trinidad and Tobago is still a good place to invest.
He said all costs for building the gas station were incurred by him.
This included the pumps, tanks, building equipment and inspections.
He said the Chattergoon Group started investing in Unipet two years ago.
“In T&T the larger conglomerates may speak of the doom and gloom but yet continue to make large investments in our country...we have to know our power collectively as the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are the ones to have meaningful growth in our economy. I say with confidence that this country is still good to invest in,” he said.
Chattergoon noted that National Petroleum (NP) had 115 stations and Unipet 25 stations in the country.
“While arguably the State distributor has incurred losses for 2017, 2018, and 2019 at $22 million, $6.5 million and $46 million respectively, I am not privy to Unipet’s accounts but I am sure they have been able to make profits after all financial commitments just as I have made despite being a very small company,” he said.
He said liberalising the industry was not just about setting the price at the pumps, as this is still controlled by the State to which he has no issue with.
However, he said the commission equation should be adjusted. “Liberalisation would also mean that person with the investment such as in this station should be able to be independent or to align to a brand that is equitable in the commission sharing for the investment,” he said
Crime problems
Chattergoon complained that crime continues to be a huge issue.
“I have advocated for many years to allow able-bodied persons the right to protect themselves and for the Commissioner of Police to reply to firearm user’s licence applications because the Police Service can’t be everywhere. Crime is not by circumstances but as a vice in this country, the mentality that ‘I can get away with it’ encourages dishonesty even as the Ministry of Youth Development and the Ministry of Education have...programmes that can uplift persons,” he said.
Chattergoon, a former president of the Arima Business Association, told reporters after the launch that he supported the business community’s call for those who qualified for licensed firearms to be given the weapons to defend themselves and have a fighting chance against bandits.
He opined that the entire country was under siege and more needed to be done.
“Fear needs to be driven into these criminals to get the crime rate down because as it stands now they believe they can commit murder now and get away with it. Just as how we the citizens fear to cross the speed limit or drink and drive, as there is a consequence behind it...that is the kind of fear criminals should have,” Chattergoon said.
Also speaking was chairman Dr Afraz Ali who said fossil fuel will be Unipet’s main business driver in the future, as the company recognised the importance of reducing its carbon footprint and has begun to focus on renewable energy.
“In the not-too-distant future more of our gas stations will be powered by solar energy and be able to accommodate electric vehicles,” Ali said.