Current takeover code contains clumsy language

HAPPILY ensconced at new offices at the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre, the chief executive officer of the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) has described 2019 as “groundbreaking” for the sole regulator of the local securities industry.
Hadyn Gittens, who joined the TTSEC as its CEO in August 2017, was interviewed at at his 22-floor office in Tower D of the Waterfront Complex last week, disclosing that that the T&T Stock Exchange is actively planning to introduce electronic trading to the local market and that the securities regulator is working on bylaws for the mutual fund industry.
Asked to provide a general assessment of T&T’s securities markets in 2019, Gittens told Express Business: “In many ways, 2019 was a groundbreaking year for us. We had a couple very public matters that were eventually substantially sorted out. Those were quite new for the Commission in terms of dealing with market developments of that type.”
Detailing the very public matters that the TTSEC has “substantially sorted out,” Gitten said the first one was the takeover of T&T insurance company, Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL), by Jamaican banking giant, NCB Financial Group (NCB).
That takeover offer began in December 2017 with an offer by Michael Lee-Chin-chaired bank to buy an additional 32.01 per cent of GHL at US$2.35 ($15.75) per share, to be added to the 29.99 per cent of GHL the Jamaican bank acquired in May 2016.
In acquiring the first block of shares, Lee-Chin paid the Lok Jack and Ahamad families and associated companies, who were described as key shareholders of GHL, US$3.24 ($21.71) a share, in accordance with the terms of a May 2016 lock-up agreement, which was not publicly disclosed at the time of its signature.
Gittens noted the NCB matter “progressed into 2019 and was ultimately resolved via settlements with at least two of the three parties involved,” said Gittens.
The two parties that TTSEC settled with are NCB and GHL:
• The Jamaican bank was required to improve its offer to GHL’s minority shareholders, opting to pitch the new bid at US$2.79 per shares, which represented a US$33 million increase from the original offer;
• GHL paid an administrative fine of $300,000 “without any admission of wrongdoing or guilt,” in relation to allegations that “certain omissions” from its directors’ circular dated December 29, 2017 amounted to contraventions of the takeover bylaws.
GHL’s key shareholders
Gittens said the matter involving the third party, GHL’s key shareholders “is at a sensitive stage at this time,” which means, he said, that he could not share specifics with the public.
He said, though, he expects the resolution of the key shareholders’ matter to be treated with the same approach as the settlement of the NCBFG and GHL matters, in terms of the publication of the settlement deals in the newspapers and on its website.
Regarding the lessons that the TTSEC has learn from the NCBFG/GHL matter, Gittens said: “One of the regulatory adjustments that will come out of that matter is that we have been forced to look again at the takeover bylaws.”
As a result, the securities regulator is in the process of updating T&T’s takeover code.
Explaining the balancing act the TTSEC is playing, Gittens said: “One of the things the regulator cannot be too much involved in is anything that would suppress normal market activity. And mergers and acquisitions are a normal part and parcel of market activity.
“The mandate and responsibility of the regulator is not to suppress market activity but to protect investors, and in particular minority investors when these transactions take place.”
He explained that the process of reviewing and updating the takeover bylaws naturally led to a very close examination of the areas that could be strengthened to eliminate, “as far as possible, loopholes that could be used by the market participants in their eagerness to close transactions” in a way that may impact small, minority shareholders.
Clumsily drafted code
Asked whether the TTSEC has identified loopholes in the current takeover code, Gittens said: “Going through the exercise, it became apparent to us that there were some areas—either because of a lack of clarity or because of how clumsily the legislation was drafted—that created an opportunity for different interpretations of the law.
“That’s where the difficulty normally arises and that creates an opportunity for a smart lawyer to take advantage. We found a great deal of that in going through the legislation. There was a lack of precision in some of the language. There were some areas where on clause was at variance with a clause elsewhere in the legislation.
Asked if he felt that the minority shareholders of GHL were protected in the NCBFG takeover of a majority stake of the insurance company, Gittens said the end result of the dispute was that the minority shareholders received a higher price for their shares US$2.79 than the original offer (an increase of US$0.44 or about $2.95 a share).
Said Gittens: “When we interface with regulators elsewhere, there is general recognition that someone owning a block of shares has, from a value perspective, something to offer that should and could be compensated more so than someone offering a few shares.
The revised takeover bylaws may enunciate that perspective “in some form, but within reason,” he said.
FCB IPO probe active
With regard to the second matter that has been “substantially sorted out,” Gittens said the issues arising out of the First Citizens Bank Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2013 “have not been forgotten” but was also at a sensitive stage.
He said while that matter is “not something that can be discussed publicly, there is no statute of limitation on regulatory actions in those matters.” The TTSEC CEO said the regulator is “reasonably confident that there will be a regulatory resolution to this matter within a reasonable period of time.” He added that how the NCBFG/GHL matter progressed “may be instructive” to a settlement in the IPO matter.
Mutual fund bylaws coming
Gittens also disclosed that the TTSEC is in the processs of upgrading the legislation that governs T&T’s mutual fund industry, which the Central Bank’s September 2019 Summary Economic Indicators report stated had an aggregate fund value of $46.2 billion as at the end of June 2019.
The securities executive said that for years the local mutual fund industry has operated based on guidelines to the market.
“As you know, guidelines have a much softer sting than bylaws. We have drafted bylaws and we are almost to the point where we are going to submit bylaws for the industry, which will fundamentally change various aspects of the mutual fund industry,” said Gittens.
Calling the development of the mutual funds bylaws a major step, the regulator said the process includes submission of the draft to Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, and ultimately the proposed reforms will be submitted for legislative drafting.
Several aspects of the mutual funds industry will be dealt with in the upgrade:
• How funds are valued;
• The reporting requirements of mutual funds to be changed;
• TTSEC to have direct oversight of all mutual fund players including trustees, custodians, brokers;
• The legislation proposes to create a new type of broker/dealer.