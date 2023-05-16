CWI to explore new income streams

WHILE Cricket West Indies is expecting higher revenue from the International Cricket Council from next year, CWI CEO Johnny Grave and recently elected president Dr Kishore Shallow said exploring other avenues of income is still going to be key to the organisation’s future prosperity.
Speaking during a virtual media conference last week, Grave said the new ICC revenue distribution model will be discussed and finalised over the next few months but reiterated CWI’s position that equal revenue-sharing is crucial to ensure “competitive balance” is maintained at the international level.
Last week, ESPN Cricinfo reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to get 38.5 per cent (US$230 million) of the ICC’s projected US$600 million in annual earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle, 2024 to 2027.
“That dwarfs the next-highest earner, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), in this proposed model: the ECB could earn US$41.33 million—or 6.89 per cent—of the ICC’s earnings. CA (Cricket Australia), the third member of the original Big Three, comes next, and could get US$37.53 million (6.25 per cent). The only other board projected to make over US$30 million among the remaining nine Full Members is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which could receive US$34.51 million (5.75 per cent). The earnings of the remaining eight Full Members are below 5 per cent. Of the US$600 million projected pool, the 12 Full Members will get US$532.84 million (88.81 per cent), with the remaining US$67.16 million (11.19 per cent) going to the Associate Members,” Cricinfo reported.
CWI is projected to get US$27.5 million or 4.58 per cent per year between 2024-2027.
Responding to a question about the ICC revenue distribution model for the next four years, Grave said: “There’ve been no discussions at the ICC chief executives committee level of which I represent Cricket West Indies.”
“Of the new financial model for distributions for 2024 onwards, clearly on the back of improved media rights deals, the ICC announced a few months ago that we would certainly be expecting more revenue for Cricket West Indies from ICC,” he confirmed.
“But we’re also working assiduously to improve all of our revenue streams and explore other diverse revenue opportunities, including the investment we’ve made here in Antigua in the Coolidge Cricket Ground. I think, as Dr Shallow said, the next ICC board meeting we are going to be discussing the revenue model and we do expect more revenue to be coming from ICC in the next four years.”
He continued: “As many of you know, we wrote to ICC back in 2019 on the economics of cricket, talking about the importance of equal revenue sharing and the importance of competitive balance to ensure that as many teams as possible have the opportunity to be successful to create that uncertainty of who wins in matches and to keep the sport at all levels across the world, not just sustainable but actually growing.
“Certainly the philosophy of Cricket West Indies is that we need all of the members of ICC and the Associates to be growing the sport and protecting the sport in their country and clearly the more teams that have a genuine chance in the eyes of fans of winning World Cups will create the greatest contests on the field and create the greatest interest in our sport. That remains our philosophy,” Grave explained.
He said the ICC revenue distribution model will be discussed over the next few months and should be finalised in the ICC meetings in July or November.
Meanwhile, Shallow, who took over the CWI presidency from Ricky Skerritt in March, said the revenue distribution model will be on the agenda in his first ICC meeting as director in July but noted that the model has is yet to be finalised.
“I have just become a director for ICC and I haven’t attended a meeting. The very first meeting is expected to be in July when this same item is on the agenda. So, I expect between then and now for discussions to take place in terms of finalising our financial model but at this point, it is still work in progress and there are discussions being held and I am now ascertaining the information so I can make my contribution to the discussion and I suspect in a few weeks I will be in a much better position to respond with more details to the question,” said Shallow.