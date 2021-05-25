D’Market moving on

AS this country grapples with the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, citizens are gravitating to online shopping, especially for food supplies, in order to curb the spread of the virus. One company that is facilitating this option is D’Market Movers.
The online grocer specialises in the delivery of fresh produce, groceries, meats, dairy, fruit baskets, and more to homes, offices, and restaurants throughout the country.
The business was co-founded by Rachel Renie and David Thomas in 2009 and claims to be the first online market in Trinidad and Tobago.
Renie told Express Business last week, that in 2004, she and Thomas started working together at a banking institution, where they started pairing fresh fish with seasonings selling it to their colleagues. It’s from there the business opportunity was identified.
“We then launched in 2009, on the online space at a time where most people did not have a personal credit card and not everyone had a smartphone. We had to adapt and wait for that technology wave to hit. So we just serviced people within our network and the business started growing as word started getting around.
“When D’Market Movers started, we had about 150 shoppers online, but as of this month we landed 6,500 shoppers. With the advent of Covid last year, sales picked up as customers immediately went to the online platform to see who was delivering. As we had been improving on online payments, it was easy for us to accept the influx of persons.”
Renie indicated that in the last year, their online sales grew by 500 per cent.
“Online sales have grown phenomenally and we noticed a continuous uptick when the Prime Minister announced the second lockdown in April. A big factor also is that we were ready to accept online payments, being on the online platform for ten years.”
She explained that an uptick was also seen as locals living abroad have been ordering online for their parents and relatives in Trinidad.
Renie outlined that with the closure of restaurants they have seen an obvious decline in the supply of local produce. But online shopping is compensating for that void.
She said the company has a robust network of around 250 farmers and artisans, along with an inventory of over 200 products.
Asked what is in place when floods occur and some farmers’ crops are destroyed, the business owner said it was for that reason a network of farmers was formed so that the company is not dependent on one farmer to supply the local produce.
“The relationship with our farmers is integral to the success of the business so we continuously work to create new opportunities for local ‘agripreneurs’ along with giving consultation on growing their crops organically,” she said.
The other co-founder, David Thomas, chimed in and said his passion has always been agriculture and they deal with farmers who share his mission to deliver top quality produce.
“We work with greenhouse farmers who use fewer pesticides than open field farmers. We go and see their operations, so we know exactly who we are dealing with,” Thomas explains.
In 2016, D’Market Movers received the Ernst & Young “Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year” award from the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Frozen fruit
In addition to D’Market Movers, Renie and Thomas have also launched Farm and Function which is a line of local, exotic frozen fruit products used for smoothies, healthy beverages, cocktails, and desserts.
Renie said these products are sold online, distributed to local groceries and exported to Barbados.
“The product is distributed by Hadco to several supermarkets nationwide. We are also in the exporTT programme and the Export Booster initiative, which was launched by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in March, so that we can widen our reach. It is important to have attractive packaging to ensure it meets with the exporting standards, as well as appeal to the customer. This will also generate foreign exchange revenue which has been difficult to acquire for over five years.”
She noted that this move by the Ministry of Trade and exporTT to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) assists businesses to expand and puts Trinidad and Tobago on the map.
In 2018, the co-founders also participated in the Planting Seeds programme and received funding to expand the Farm & Function arm of their business and they also received grant funding from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
Another aspect of the business Renie identified is the Market Movers Design, which is a food design company that specialises in branding, packaging & e-commerce solutions for local food businesses in T&T and across the region.
The latest addition to the growing food empire is Moving, which is a monthly farm-to-table dining event that showcases an all-local menu to educate the public on the importance of local agriculture through a farm dining culinary experience. But Thomas said with Covid-19 landing on this country’s doorstep last March this aspect of the business has been shelved until after the pandemic.
D’ Market Movers employs 14 persons in total—both part-time and full-time—across all companies.
Renie is a mentor at the Youth Business of Trinidad & Tobago which helps support the development of budding entrepreneurs throughout Trinidad & Tobago.
Thomas works with the ADOPT programme at The University of the West Indies helping to develop the next generation of agripreneurs.