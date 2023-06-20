Damus launches new website today

DAMUS Roofing Solutions has launched its new website today, which offers a feature where customers can track their roofing order online.
“With a mission to make the brand new website faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly.
We have spent months building from scratch, and we are delighted to officially announce the launch,” Damus stated.
“As the leading innovator in roofing, it’s important for us to make information regarding our solutions, product features and services easily accessible for our current and prospective clients.
Navigating the homepage we ask you to identify as either homeowner or contractor. This is useful because the user journey is different for each,” it stated.
Amongst the new features, the new Damus Roofing website contains a search function to browse information and resources.
“That’s not all truly exciting, for 2023 we’ve partnered with Resscott to bring solar engineered solutions to our clients. We offer bulk packages where we can incorporate solar solutions into your roof installation. This service is available for our residential and commercial clients. “Environmental sustainability is very much a hot topic. This isn’t the only way we stay trending. Damus has always been an innovative company, our aerial measurement services use the latest in drone technology.
Our newly upgraded website includes an order tracker where customers can track their roofing order online. We don’t see any other company in our industry doing so. Bill Pay is coming soon and our Damus Live project is coming along swiftly. There’ll be more about that in the near future,” it stated.
Damus stated that solar was just one of three new products they have launched this year.
They have also introduced D-fence Systems, a pre-painted security fencing system that is customisable and easy to install, as well as stone-coated metal roof tiles which “are an elegant mix of luxury and affordability.”