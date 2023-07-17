FORMER sport minister Darryl Smith, who Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he fired in 2018 for “interfering improperly in the public service”, was yesterday appointed as a commercial officer for the Trade Ministry.
Smith will be based in the United States with responsibility also for Canada, The Trade Ministry stated yesterday.
Smith yesterday met with his former Cabinet colleague Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon as he and four other commercial officers and commercial attachés were appointed to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the international trade and investment arena.
“Their main responsibilities will be to develop overseas markets and boost exports to key strategic trading partners,” a release from the Trade Ministry stated yesterday.
Apart from Smith the commercial officers are Vincent Ramlochan, who will be based in Panama and Adanna Taylor in the United Kingdom with responsibility for Europe.
During a public meeting in July 2020, Rowley disclosed the real reason he fired Smith from the Cabinet in April 2018.
Rowley said the dismissal had nothing to do with sexual harassment but because Smith interfered with the proper process of the Public Service, resulting in a financial cost to taxpayers.
At the time of his dismissal, there were reports against Smith of sexual misconduct in office and a subsequent payment of $150,000 made to the alleged victim Carrie-Ann Moreau, together with a non-disclosure agreement.
The commercial attachés appointed yesterday, Melissa Arnaud-Taylor and Jeniece Scoon will be based in Guyana and Jamaica respectively.
“The appointments are an integral part of the Government’s efforts to increase non-energy trade and exports and more specifically to accelerate the growth of the local manufacturing sector. The new representatives will be responsible for not only promoting trade in goods and services but will also seek to attract new investment opportunities to Trinidad and Tobago,” the release stated.
In congratulating the office holders on their new positions, Gopee-Scoon gave assurances of the support of the Ministry as they hit the ground running in their respective locations.
“The road ahead is certainly promising, and I earnestly look forward to receiving updates on your progress as we continue to promote government objectives of international economic integration, and local business firms’ objectives of internationalisation,” Gopee-Scoon said.
“To help prepare the group for their new roles, a week-long orientation programme with key public and private sector stakeholders was held earlier this month outlining some of the critical trade and investment issues and interests for Trinidad and Tobago,” it stated.
Official duties are expected to commence in-market from August 1.
Later this year, the Ministry will also appoint commercial officers in South Africa and China.