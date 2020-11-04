De Novo’s founder leaving gas producer

DENOVO Energy’s managing director, Joel ‘Monty’ Pemberton, is leaving the local natural gas producer he founded, to pursue new business ventures, the company said yesterday in a statement.
Pemberton’s departure will be effective as of November 15.
Proman, the largest operator on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, owns 90 per cent of De Novo, which had secured an initial investment of US$250 million including US$1 million to set up its offices.
Pemberton’s exit from DeNovo also means his departure as deputy chairman of the Energy Chamber, as he was elected to the post based on his employment at the energy company. He remains chairman of Heroes Foundation, whose principal sponsor is Proman.
The Express understands there was a difference of opinion in how De Novo should be run and Pemberton opted to leave the company.
Pemberton founded De Novo, T&T’s first and only natural gas start-up, in January 2016, after leaving Trinity Exploration and Production in October 2015 as its chief executive.
In yesterday’s statement, De Novo said Pemberton led “the fastest greenfield development in the local industry to date,” a reference to the company’s quick turnaround in going from start-up to first gas from the Iguana field in Block 1(a), on November 21, 2018. The Iguana field is located in the Gulf of Paria.
“The DeNovo board and the Proman family of companies would like to express sincere gratitude to Monty for his vision, energy and leadership over the last five years, particularly for his role in shaping DeNovo’s stranded gas field strategy and developing innovative local solutions to Trinidad and Tobago’s current and future energy needs,” said Claus Cronberger, DeNovo Energy’s chairman.
In a statement to DeNovo’s board, Pemberton expressed his appreciation for the experience. “We are at a good place in our operations, and I think that this is a good juncture for me to take the next step on my journey. The vision for the initial stage of DeNovo has been achieved, and I will always be grateful to Proman for taking the bold move to invest in a local start-up upstream company, and for sharing the passion for developing local content and harnessing the full potential of the local energy capability. I am ever so proud of what we have created – together, as one team,” he said.
De Novo also announced that Bryan Ramsumair, DeNovo’s current chief financial officer, will be appointed as its new managing director.
“Bryan brings deep expertise of Trinidad and Tobago’s upstream sector and has been closely involved in all of DeNovo’s successes to date, giving him a superb foundation to lead DeNovo and its team to their next stage of growth. DeNovo has a number of major investments in progress, including the Zandolie field development which is at an advanced stage. The board looks forward to growing DeNovo’s important role in Trinidad and Tobago’s upstream and continuing to work with the NGC and our other partners in the sector to secure a sustainable gas supply to our industry,” the statement said.
DeNovo’s feat to date:
On Wednesday, November 21, 2018, DeNovo announced the start of commercial natural gas production from the Iguana field in Block 1(a).
DeNovo became the first and only local natural gas producer in Trinidad and Tobago, and the fifth upstream gas company in the country.
The Iguana field was first discovered in 1982, but remained undeveloped for over thirty-four (34) years until DeNovo became the operator in 2016. The fast-track field development was executed in under three (3) years with over 73 per cent local content from over 2.6 million man hours with zero (0) Loss Time Incidents (LTI’s).
Iguana was the first west coast natural gas field to be developed in T&T, and the first offshore gas development to be completed utilising a local jack up rig.
DeNovo drilled three production wells, installed an offshore platform and 45 km pipeline to shore, constructed an onshore Gas Processing Unit, and started gas production in less than 33 months after being recognised as the operator of Block 1(a).
Since then, DeNovo delivered 80 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from the Iguana field for use by the petrochemical plants on the Point. Lisas Industrial Estate through the National Gas Company (NGC).
The company has a 99.4 per cent onstream factor or uptime on our offshore and onshore operations, with zero (0) Loss Time Incidents (LTI’s).
As a start-up company, DeNovo has invested $1.8 billion in developing the Iguana field, which was direct foreign investment into Trinidad and Tobago. Since operations commenced in January 2016, DeNovo has paid over $147 million in royalties, taxes and duties to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.