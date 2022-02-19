Deal with illegal chicken imports

DIRECTOR of the Nutrimix Group Ronnie Mohammed says his company can satisfy the country’s higher demand for chicken, but US$20 million of the product is lost annually through unethical importing practices.
He said, “Some of these imports enter the country by way of known unethical trading practices that contravene our health laws and international harmonised coding description and coding system. They are illegal because they enter our country by misclassifying these codes and item descriptors that do not exist.
“We in the local poultry industry have continuously submitted evidence of this to local authorities and pleaded with the Chief Veterinary Officer and the Ministry of Trade and Industry to have certificates of offering and HS (Harmonised System) codes inserted on permits granted for the importation of all chicken products. We are still waiting for these measures to be implemented.”
According to Mohammed, most of these imports are below the quality and standards produced locally.
“Our chicken production makes up about 35 per cent of what is produced locally—together with other producers in the industry, we can satisfy the higher demands for local chicken,” he said.
Speaking at the opening of the Nutrimix Next Generation Hatchery in Couva last week, Mohammed said the cost of the facility was approximately $60.2 million.
He said the design and construction of the facility allowed local companies to supply $50.5 million worth of goods and services.
“We focused on reducing the outflow of foreign exchange and keeping locals employed in these challenging times,” Mohammed said.
“This facility is the most modern in the Caribbean and Central America. At the heart of this plant is a fully integrated computerised system that manages the hatching process—appropriately called The Maestro,” he said.
The system monitors the entire process from the placement of the eggs for hatching to delivery of the chicks, which is dispatched to contracted farmers.
“The facility at its start-up point is at 85 per cent plus of the hatching of eggs to live chicks, and that will get better,” Mohammed said.
He noted similar facilities abroad operate in percentages and points below, and they have fewer risks to manage along the supply chain than we have.
This actuality, combined with better chick quality, will result in greater efficiency along the broiler production cycle and potentially save the overall production cost.
Mohammed said his father, the late Shaeed Mohammed, conceptualised the facility around 2010. He said Cabinet approved the lease applied for by his father for the land in 2015.
He said the company immediately sought the regulatory approvals to move forward with the venture.
Mohammed highlighted some of the statutory bodies that made inputs at different stages of the facility, including the Commissioner of State Lands, Director of Surveys, Chief State Solicitor, Commissioner of Valuations, Town and Country Planning Division, Environmental Management Authority, National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, to name a few.
The sod-turning ceremony for the hatchery was held in 2018. The hatchery was constructed on five acres of land once part of Brechin Castle Estate in Couva.
It took Nutrimix close to 11 years to complete its state-of-the-art chicken hatchery in Couva, the company’s director said at the opening ceremony last week.
“In August 2016, we applied and paid for a metered supply of potable water. Throughout the entire building process, beginning from work on-site and continuing up until today, WASA has not supplied a single drop of water nor a pipe-borne supply to this site.
“All the water used during the construction period had to be trucked in, at exorbitant costs to us. This trucking of water continues up till today.”
He said, “The timeline for implementing this entire project extends from April 5, 2011, to February 14, 2022.
“Based on our experience in the 11-odd years it took to bring our project to realisation, these costs have been high, though incalculable. Most of the contributing factors of such occurred during our interaction with statutory bodies or, to be more precise, persons employed within these bodies. Needless to add, this situation, more than anything else, acts as a deterrent to private investment,” Mohammed said.