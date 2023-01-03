Dealers hopeful of starting next week

The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) said yesterday it hopes members will be able to resume work next week using old licences—but also read the riot act to illegal operators that they will not be allowed to further sully the industry.
TTSIDA president Allan Ferguson said the association has been encouraged by talks with officials, whom he did not name, that The Scrap Metal Bill 2022 would be proclaimed next week.
Ferguson said it was possible that once the legislation becomes law, dealers and collectors would be able to resume operations.
“We are hoping and praying that things will develop by next week so that some people can start back working,” Ferguson said at a news conference at Signature Hall, Longdenville.
However, TTSIDA will not tolerate lawbreakers, Ferguson said, as he called on the public not to deal with any collectors who do not bear official stickers on their vehicles, which are to be issued by the association from various locations.
As he did this, he called on dealers to get their scrapyards in order and stated: “Do not buy stolen goods.”
Ferguson said collectors, who will also have to be licensed to operate when the new laws come into effect, may purchase the stickers from TTSIDA and must display these badges on either side of their vehicles.
Collectors’ vehicles must be in proper working order and presentable, as well as their attire when dealing with the public, he said.
Ferguson said it was expected that once the new laws were in effect, the granting of licences would resume by April 2023.
He has warned that the association plans to monitor the industry closely and would eject any illegal operators, thieves or those trading in stolen goods.
Ferguson waded into those who stole public property in 2022 to the extent that the Government closed the industry pending regulatory legislation, saying they helped put thousands on the breadline.
TTSIDA is being bombarded with calls for help from members out of work, he said and last year assisted through the provision of foodstuff for some families. He later criticised the authorities and some in the national community for failing to come to the aid of thee disenfranchised, saying there seemed to be a “hatred for poor people”.
Ferguson pleaded with dealers not to buy stolen scrap and to have their scrap yards properly appointed, so as to avoid fines and shoddiness in the industry.
Association members were called on to “have faith and bear strain” until the resumption of the industry, as many were currently without reliable income.
The scrap industry was declared closed from August 12, 2022 by Attorney General Reginald Armour, who said the theft of public property such as communications cables would cripple the country if left unchecked.
The Government imposed a six-month ban on the export of scrap and “old” metal, following the appointment in July 2022 of a Cabinet sub-committee to oversee a legislative framework for the scrap iron industry, which was asked to review the threat faced by “ferrous” and copper theft.
This followed several incidents of theft that impacted the country’s communications network and the removal of equipment from several State properties.
In announcing the ban, Armour said “we will be building out a legislative, regulatory and enforcement process that will put an end to what is now a thriving illegal and illicit industry which is crippling this country”.
The committee was composed of Armour, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Energy Minister Stuart Young (who is currently acting AG while Armour is out of the country).
Gopee-Scoon declined comment when contacted yesterday.
The ban took effect based on a Prohibition Order, pursuant to Section 44 of the Customs Act and will expire on February 23, 2023. Armour had said he would take recommendations the Cabinet last month and if approved, the ban would be lifted at that point. However, the ban remained in place while the Bill was laid in the Parliament and passed on December 15, 2022.
While TTSIDA and some quarters including the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) have called for the industry to be reopened before April and the resumption of the granting of licenses, the Government had made to statement to that effect.
Under the new laws, collectors will require a license, as the permits were previously given to dealers. Licenses must be granted by the Trade Minister and during debate on the Bill, Gopee-Scoon promised transparency and efficacy in the process.
The Government was criticised for taking income opportunities away from vulnerable but Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley defended, saying people had gone “berserk” in trying to make money off the industry.