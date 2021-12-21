‘Deepen, widen trade with India’

TO DEEPEN trade and business opportunities between India and Trinidad and Tobago, Arun Kumar Sahu, High Commissioner of India to Trinidad and Tobago, highlighted key areas that can mutually benefit both countries.
Speaking at a business forum held at Mynah’s Plaza, Cipero Street, San Fernando recently, Sahu, who was one of the key speakers at the event, said the following sectors should be considered: Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES): agriculture and agrobiotechnology including spices and cocoa and coconut; new energy (wind and solar); oil exploration and mining, tourism, automobile, fashion-wear, music, and entertainment to name a few.
He said, “I have constantly been vouching that the businesses of both countries do more with each other. India is one of the largest growing economies globally and has a lot to offer regarding the quality and pricing of commodities and services.
“The pandemic has exposed grave challenges to all big and small economies. Today, we are left with no other choice but to find ways to resume international commerce and trade innovatively.”
The High Commissioner also pointed out that life and livelihood have become the core of global management.
President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh expressed interest in further deepening trade ties between Trinidad and Tobago and India.
Singh said, “While India would want to increase trade through exports, Trinidad and Tobago would also have the vision to maintain its favourable balance of trade by deepening exports to India and widening the categories of goods which can be exported.”
He said, “T&T and India have enjoyed a favourable and healthy trade and cultural relationship which started when the first ship landed on our shores in 1845, over 176 years ago. Members of the business community present here today, represent interests in banking, insurance, wholesale and retail, jewelry, manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, and agriculture. India exports to Trinidad and Tobago.”
The High Commissioner said, “It is a critical time of economic rebuilding as we emerge out of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Efforts like this will contribute immensely to India and Trinidad, and Tobago to re-establish old business connections and work on new ones.”