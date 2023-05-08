Terrence Bharath

GROWTH POTENTIAL: Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath.

Rum and bitters manufacturer Angostura Holdings Ltd has reported a 25 per cent year on year decline in profits for the first quarter of 2023.

Angostura Holdings Ltd in its summary consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023, said, “We experienced a decrease from $43.1 million to $32.1 million (Profit Before Tax) or a 25 per cent or $11 million year-on-year decline.”

Revenue for Q1 was $197.4 million, which was $2 million or a one per cent year-on-year decline. Foreign sales in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed the prior year’s first quarter.

“This was driven not only by decreased sales in two international markets, but also by our strong investment in strategic markets, which increased our operating expenses by 22 per cent or $13.8 million,” Angostura said.

The decline in revenue and increased operating expenses were offset by an improved internal process performance as evident in an increase in Gross Profit margin of 53 per cent compared to 51 per cent in the prior comparative period, it added.

Angostura said, the period January to March is often influenced by the supplies that are provided and consumed in the Christmas period of the previous year.

The company said a delay in shipments to Australia impacted its revenue significantly.

“Further, the investment we channelled into Carnival 2023 for the first time since 2020 increased expenditure; however, this will continue to yield results over the rest of the financial year,” it added.

Chairman Terrence Bharath said, “Angostura continues to demonstrate resilience and growth potential despite the challenges of foreign markets. Timing of expenses early in Q1 2023 that pertain to future revenues will allow for improvement over the financial year. We remain committed to investing in our strategic markets, building stronger brands for the future, and delivering value to our shareholders.”

Bharath said recovery is anticipated in the second quarter.

“We expect to better these results by the second quarter as we focus on regaining ground in the coming months,” he said.

Angostura Holdings Ltd is a publicly traded company that is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange.

