Deloitte sues OWTU’s Patriotic Energies

PROFESSIONAL services firm Deloitte is suing the country’s largest trade union, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) for millions in outstanding fees.
The Express Business understands that the fees relate to services that the firm rendered to the OWTU when its company, Patriotic Energies and Technologies, was bidding for Petrotrin’s mothballed oil refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.
The trade union’s attempt to acquire the refinery spanned about three years—2019 to 2021—and three unsuccessful bids by the OWTU to secure the rights to own and operate the refinery.
After missing deadlines to settle the sums owed, Deloitte opted for legal action against the OWTU and Patriotic.
However, the Express Business understands that the OWTU initiated bankruptcy proceedings for Patriotic and filed to have the legal documents sealed.
The OWTU is being represented by Douglas Mendes SC.
Ozzie Warwick, the OWTU’s chief education and research officer, told the Express Business that the union remains in discussion with Deloitte and is attempting to have the matter settled.
“We are in discussions over it. It relates to the whole acquisition process,” he said.
Warwick was unable to expand on further questions by the Express Business about the timeline to settle the debt, the OWTU’s ability to repay the debt and the possibly that the OWTU itself was at risk of being placed in bankruptcy as a result.
Warwick is the incorporator of Patriotic and one of two directors of the company, according to its filing with the T&T Company Registry. The other director is Richard Lee, who is the general secretary of the trade union. Patriotic was incorporated on November 30, 2018.
Calls and questions to OWTU President General Ancel Roget were unanswered.
Deloitte declined to comment.
The refinery was mothballed in October 2018 following the restructuring of Petrotrin, which involved the retrenchment of 4,700 workers. Petrotrin was replaced by oil producer Heritage Petroleum, fuel importer Paria Fuel, refinery owner Guaracara Refining and the legacy company.
Since then, Patriotic has been the front line bidder for the refinery but its financial proposals for taking over the refinery were rejected three times by a Government-appointed committee and subsequently, the Cabinet.
On September 20, 2019, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had announced that a company owned by the OWTU was preferred bidder to own and operate the refinery with a US$700 million offer.
In its first proposal, Patriotic had offered upfront cash consideration of US$700 million plus US$300 million for the non-core assets of the company.
On reflection, Cabinet decided to grant Patriotic a three-year moratorium on all payments of principal and interest, towards the purchase of the refinery and a further ten years, at a fair-market interest rate, to complete the payment of the sum of US$700 million it offered for the refinery.
The Government appointed a committee headed by former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul, to lead negotiations in which both parties signed non-disclosure agreements.
In a subsequent interview in late 2019, Imbert said the Patriotic would be able to restart the refinery in less than 12 months since it won’t immediately have to raise the US$700 million payment.
In November 2019, Patriotic delivered its detailed acquisition proposal to the Cabinet-appointed committee.
“In this regard, the union now awaits a response from the evaluation committee on or before the end of the month. The OWTU is confident that its company, Patriotic, stands ready to move to the next stage of fully completing the acquisition process in a timely manner for the benefit of all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” the company said in a release at that time.
Patriotic had hoped to begin operations in early 2020.
On January 12, 2020, an inter-ministerial committee, comprising then Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and now Energy Minister, Stuart Young, former energy minister the late Franklin Khan, and then Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte was put together to look at the proposal.
In February 2020, Dr Rowley told the Parliament there was a slight hold-up on Patriotic’s end as the company requested additional data on the plant.
The OWTU denied this.
But in a statement the Ministry of Energy said that on January 15, 2020, the Cabinet appointed sub-committee, members of the evaluation team and technocrats from the Ministry had a meeting with Patriotic, in which Patriotic wanted to conduct a detailed inspection of the refinery amongst other things before it proceeded with the negotiations.
In April 2020, Khan had said the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed negotiations between the two parties.
“As far as we are concerned, the deal is still on,” he had told the Express Business at that time. “It’s been kept back because there was supposed to be a scheduled walk through with technical people from their investors but then our borders closed because of the Covid situation and the travel restrictions have lead to a set back. We will see how it unfolds but as far as we are concerned, everything is as it was before,” he had said.
In September 2020, Rowley told the Spotlight on the Budget and Economy the OWTU had until October to conclude negotiations to acquire the refinery.
Dr Rowley said there was a date specific deadline of October for a contractual conclusion and that the Government expected to get a specific response in a specific time.
On October 31, 2020, Government rejected Patriotic’s offer.
At the time, Khan said Patriotic failed to address three key issues: the first priority lien on the asset (the issue of pledging of the assets); the purchase price financing and the restart financing.
Following this announcement, Roget requested that the original evaluation committee, which had analysed the bids in August and September 2019, should be reconvened to evaluate Patriotic’s final offer.
The Prime Minister acquiesced and directed that the committee should re-examine all Patriotic’s final submissions and make a recommendation to Cabinet by November 30.
Patriotic’s final offer was for an upfront payment of US$500 million for the refinery and the fuel trading assets.
The committee concluded Patriotic’s relationship with Trafigura to fund the process of restarting the refinery was “workable,” but to initially buy the plant, the RBC/Patriotic configuration was not.
Khan said the evaluation committee was of the view that, the financial relationship between Patriotic and RBC was unworkable; the financial relationship between Patriotic and Trafigura was one which could be considered workable and it was not advisable or feasible for Government to finance the removal of the lien on the assets of Paria and Guaracara for the purpose of facilitating a sale to Patriotic.
In addition, it was not feasible for the Government to fund the removal of the US$500 million lien on the refinery.
The liens (debt) of the assets has been the sticking point.
There have been no additional RFP’s issued for the refinery following the rejection of OWTU’s bid.
As it stands, the refinery remains mothballed.