DENOVO Energy, which is part of the Proman group of companies, yesterday announced the delivery of first gas from its Zandolie field, located in the Gulf of Paria.
The unmanned minimum facility is DeNovo’s second offshore field development to be completed in Block 1 (a).
With an investment of US$52 million ($353 million), Zandolie is a single well, conductor-supported platform with a nameplate capacity of 40 million standard cubic feet per day.
In a news release yesterday, DeNovo said the field development builds off the existing Iguana infrastructure, enabling a more compact topside structure that is lighter and more efficient.
The company said the ground-breaking integration of renewable resources makes Zandolie the first design of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.
Powered by wind and solar, the 100 per cent renewably powered platform was also fully fabricated in country, affirming DeNovo’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and maximising local talent and resources, the company said.
The facility has also been designed to prevent methane slip in the transportation of gas during the extraction process and in its movement to DeNovo’s on-shore gas processing facility within the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
Construction of the platform was completed at the United Engineering Services Limited (UESL) local fabrication yard, and the Zandolie Drilling campaign was also safely conducted by the local Well Services Rig 110.
Minister of Energy Stuart R Young said he is very pleased to witness this successful milestone achieved by DeNovo.
“The story of local fabrication and skills as well as personnel used for Zandolie proves that it can be done. I encourage DeNovo to continue pursuing opportunities for increased gas production in Trinidad and Tobago and look forward to more success from you.”
DeNovo’s managing director, Bryan Ramsumair, described the delivery of first gas as a critical milestone in DeNovo’s second field development, which highlights the drive by the team to constantly improve and learn.
“We pushed ourselves to deliver a greener and more local platform. The result is that the Zandolie platform is a local fabrication which is 100-per cent powered by renewable energy—and which will minimise the carbon footprint of our operations. It is our intention to keep acquiring access to new acreage to allow us to do more projects like this on a regular basis.”
“With Zandolie, DeNovo is demonstrating that our future energy industry can be done locally and with a lower carbon footprint—both aligned to the country’s development objectives.”
Chairman of DeNovo and managing director of Proman T&T Claus Cronberger said: “Our teams at DeNovo and Proman Trinidad and Tobago, and our local contractor partners, have done an outstanding job delivering this world-class facility. Together we have achieved a significant first for Trinidad and Tobago, demonstrating our drive to enhance the competitiveness of the local energy sector, increase the security of our country’s gas supply by developing stranded gas reserves, and continuing to deliver opportunities to grow local talent.”