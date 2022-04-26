Desalinated water not sustainable

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) intends to undertake a water audit in a bid to reduce the country’s reliance on Desalcott.
The water audit is part of the company’s strategic action plan for the short and medium term.
The plan was approved by WASA’s Board of Commissioners in January 2022 and submitted to Cabinet in March 2022 where it was ratified before being submitted to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) for its review.
“Most importantly, the water audit would delineate the areas outside of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate that receive between 50 to 63 per cent of the water from the Desalcott plant, and provide an assessment of the additional volumes and pressures required to replace this desalinated water. This assessment would be a key input in a broader national plan to reduce the country’s reliance on desalination,” the plan said.
Last year, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales had described WASA’s contract with Desalcott as “unsustainable”.
WASA purchases desalinated water through two water sale agreements that are take-or-pay contracts with Desalcott and Seven Seas Water Corporation, which supplies the Point Fortin industrial sites.
In 2012, the Desalcott contract was amended to expire on December 31, 2036.
WASA’s annual bill to Desalcott is US$72 million.
“While the initial intent of desalinated water purchases was to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, which generates enough income at $12 per square metre for full financial recovery, the reality is that WASA has been exporting the majority of the desalinated water outside of the industrial estate,” according to the December 2020 report of the Cabinet sub-committee on WASA.
That report states that only 30 per cent of desalinated water purchases are consumed on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
Water audit
As it stands, WASA said it does not measure water leaving all of its production facilities or distributed throughout its network.
To this end the water audit, which will be funded internally through WASA’s capital expenditure budget and the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP), will seek to rectify that.
“As a consequence, it is difficult to accurately determine and model water volumes, pressure and schedules of supply to customers, as well as monitor, reduce and control water losses. Audit results will give a deeper understanding of where water is being used in the system and will facilitate the development and implementation of effective strategies to deliver optimal network performance and more informed decisions about investing resources.
“The network assessment will identify any issues in the collection, treatment, transmission and distribution systems such as leaks, poor water pressure management etc. which may prevent the customer from realising service improvements from increased water production. In the absence of such audits, the potential of the network is unlikely to be maximised. Additionally, there is an inherent risk of a misallocation of scarce resources, especially in situations where huge capital investments are being made, for example in increasing water production capacities or pipeline replacement infrastructure, without an accurate and robust assessment of the specific nature of the water supply challenges being experienced,” the plan said.
In addition, it intends to take over Heritage Petroleum’s water supply infrastructure to improve community water supply and enhance WASA’s operations.
The water utility also intends to engage the private sector to embark in public private partnership (PPP) agreements to exploit megawatersheds and in its well rehabilitation programme.
According to the plan, WASA has three goals: to increase operation efficiency and reduce dependence on the Treasury, eliminate water scheduling with a goal to have 24/7 supply of water throughout the country by 2024 and to satisfy the needs of residential customers from WASA’s water production and distribution capabilities which would reduce dependence on desalinated water and increase reliance on surface and groundwater.
Limited interconnectivity
The strategic plan noted that the existing water supply network has evolved over the years in a somewhat unplanned manner, mainly in response to the emergence of new population centres and housing developments, including unplanned developments.
“A notable feature of the systems configuration is the increased use of booster stations to supply consumers at the extremities, particularly those residing at high elevations; and a concomitant reduction in the reliance on storage reservoirs, several of which have been abandoned or are non-functional. In the face of these developments, water scheduling has contributed to problems of pressure management, which have exacerbated the leakage problem, and contributed to frequent destruction of plumbing infrastructure in buildings in close proximity to the booster stations.
Additionally, inadequate pipeline interconnectivity limits the flexibility in moving water from areas of surplus to deficit areas. There is also a need for the digital mapping of the entire network, including valves and turncocks. This will reduce the downtime for repairs,” it said.
The plan noted that the audit, which will be done in two phases at the Caroni North and South and the North Oropouche transmission systems, will:
i) identify the precise production volumes of WASA’s Caroni and North Oropouche Water Treatment Plants (WTP)s,
ii) locate where WASA is meeting supply,
iii) determine whether there are any shortfalls between supply and demand, and
iv) quantify water losses along any points within the network whether as a result of physical leakage or water theft.
Tariff Review
Two weeks ago, at a webinar hosted by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) titled “Sustainable Water Delivery in T&T”, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said that after 28 years, water rates are expected to increase.
He had said that WASA was heavily dependent on government subventions to fund its day-to-day operations.
“This cannot continue if we intend to provide an efficient and sustainable water delivery system throughout the country. It is in light of this that WASA recently completed a business plan, cost of service study, and capital investment programme, and within the coming weeks will submit this information to the RIC as an application and justification for a rate review,” he had said.
The strategic action plan noted that the RIC has recommended that WASA commence a new five year forecast for the control period 2022-2027.
It said that accordingly, the preparation of the Business Plan and Price Control Proposal (2022- 2027) is underway.
It said a consultant has been engaged to:
(i) prepare a cost of service study (CSS) with input from WASA’s engineers and analysts;
(ii) prepare the price control proposal;
(iii) integrate the business plan and price control proposal and
(iv) provide training to WASA staff in order to increase internal capacity for carrying out this necessary and continuous process.