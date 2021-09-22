SUPERIOR Hotels (T&T) Ltd, the company chosen to undertake the development of the $500 million hotel and property development at Rocky Point in Tobago, was selected after an extensive and detailed evaluation process, said Imtiaz Ahamad, the chairman of Evolving Tecknologies and Enterprise Development Company Ltd (eTecK).
Speaking on Tuesday at the news conference held to announce the project, Ahamad said Superior Hotels has vast experience in large-scale hotel and property management and development both locally and regionally.
The hotel development company is owned by three groups of shareholders each owning five million shares in the company. One group comprises John Aboud, Michael Aboud and Edgar Aboud. The second group is John Rahael and Anthony Rahael and the third is owned by Ruthven Ranford Smith.
The proposal submitted by Superior Hotels entailed the development of an “all-inclusive world-class resort” with a Marriott brand, including a 200-room hotel, 28 duplex residences, 11 single-family luxury villas (for rent), 12 fully outfitted townhouses (for rental or purchase) and 16 private beachside bungalows.
Ahamad noted that Marriott International provided a strong letter of support for the proposed project at Rocky Point.
The development is proposed for two parcels of State land, comprising 28 acres, situated on the western side of Grafton Road and immediately south of Pleasant Prospect
Outlining the procurement process for land, Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon said. “On 13 April 2021, eTecK publicly issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for submissions from suitably qualified entities only within Trinidad and Tobago with the financial capability and proven track record to develop a First Class Hotel and Property Development at Rocky Point, Tobago.
“The deadline for the submissions of EOIs was 30 April 2021 and seven entities submitted EOIs. Based on the cumulative results of the EOI Stage, two proponents were selected to advance to the RFP stage.”
Gopee-Scoon added. “An RFP (Request for Proposals) for the development of a first-class hotel and property development at Rocky Point, Tobago was issued by eTecK to both short-listed entities. The RFP closed on 20th August 2021 and both short-listed entities submitted proposals.
“The evaluation committee met during the period August 24 to 26, 2021 to evaluate both proposals which were assessed within the detailed evaluation criteria defined in the RFP including: qualifications and experience, financial capability, hotel performance and projections, agreement with lease provisions, market study, operations plan, project design and construction plan, environmental preservation plan and local benefits plan.”
Based on its evaluation, the evaluation committee recommended that the proposal from Superior Hotels should be preferred.
“The Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the Committee on September 16, 2021 and has authorised eTecK to issue a letter of offer to Superior Hotels for a 99-year lease for the lands at Rocky Point for the development of a first class hotel and property development,” Gopee-Scoon said.
The investors will receive a seven-year tax exemption.