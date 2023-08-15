Developing a maintenance mindset

THE Trinidad and Tobago Government’s Vision 2030 speaks to “Investment in growth enhancing infrastructure” placing emphasis on efficient public transportation, the road system and ICT (Information and Communication Technologies).
The intent is to execute new projects to increase capacity and reliability in order to close gaps in the systems.
There is very little in the plan however that addresses the issues of continuous maintenance of what already exists.
In the 2000’s, there were huge government and private projects to construct new buildings in the country, with the Port of Spain government campus and new financial towers standing out as signature elements.
While this construction wave was occurring, many of our historic buildings lay languishing in need of repair – the Red House, President’s House, Mille Fleurs, Whitehall, and Killarney (Stollmeyer’s Castle), all come to mind.
The mindset clearly leans towards creating new infrastructure rather than taking care of what we already have.
Granted, since then there has been some attention given to our historic buildings, as can be seen from the completion of the Red House and President’s House restorations but still others are facing demise, such as the Lion House, childhood home of VS Naipaul.
But historic buildings are only a part of the infrastructural landscape.
Roads, bridges, overpasses, drainage systems, water and sewerage plant and equipment are a large part of the fixed infrastructural landscape. If we look carefully, we can all see the signs and symptoms of neglect, and they are not limited to old buildings and structures.
A drive though any urban area will uncover many examples, from rust on highway overpasses, to plants growing out of building walls and gutters, to the name plaque missing from the Brian Lara Statue on the Promenade.
Even gaps in landscape hedges suggest poor maintenance – plants die and need to be replaced.
A glaring example of poor maintenance is the Hasely Crawford Stadium* and Jean Pierre Complex located along the Audrey Jeffers Highway.
These were constructed in the early 1980s, which makes them approximately 40 years old.
Facilities such as these are designed to last far, far longer than this. There are so many examples internationally and regionally of similar facilities that are up to 100 years old and still being used to host huge crowds on a regular basis.
Anyone who has visited either of these stadia in the last few years will attest to their deplorable condition, largely due to poor upkeep. There was even talk of tearing down the Jean Pierre Complex at one point.
Fortunately, a huge renovation project is now underway to save them, possibly spurred by the hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games, but it should never have come to this.
In 2022, the Honourable Minister of Works and Transport was quoted as acknowledging our aging infrastructure, while specifically referring to a large and disruptive WASA leak.
Surprisingly, he also suggested that aging pipes were no fault of WASA. The question then becomes ‘If not WASA then who’? Part of the issue may lie in the complexities of the public sector budgeting process, where recurring expenditure is disproportionally represented by salaries costs, and disbursements don’t always match budgets. On the capital side, which would cover refurbishments, the perception is that it is focused on new projects.
This suggests that a possible root cause of poor public infrastructure maintenance is that it is not seen as a priority.
It is all too easy to see infrastructure as long-term fixed assets that do not require attention, or for which attention can be deferred. In the field of Facility Management, it has been shown however, that proper, regular maintenance enhances the life and value of assets and reduces the overall cost of ownership in the long run. Owners can maintain now or pay more to maintain later.
There are some basic steps required to develop a proper maintenance or facilities plan. First and most important is that the people responsible for the property must establish a strategic mandate to improve the quality of maintenance, for without senior commitment, all efforts will be suboptimal.
Next, the current asset condition should be assessed and the gap between current condition and desired condition articulated. This will then guide the budget and level of manpower resources that will be needed. Many organizations fall short in their understanding of the budget and resource requirements.
Finally, work must be prioritised to close the condition gaps and then regular maintenance needs to be put on to a preventative maintenance schedule that is adhered to, with progress reporting built in to create accountability.
To give credit where it is due, there has been an increase in job advertisements for, and placements of facility officers and managers in the public sector in the country over the last five-seven years. This suggests that there is an increased awareness of the need to take care of buildings, but these managers are often frustrated by the lack of finances and resources provided to them. This also only covers the built environment and not the transport and WASA infrastructure maintenance, areas where there are large gaps to fill.
As noted above, we recognise that there has been a positive drive over the last few years by the government to properly restore many of the old public buildings. The ongoing restoration of the building which houses the National Museum is another commendable example.
All these buildings are part of our history and need to be preserved.
The National Trust has also been given more strength, but more is needed. There are also examples of private citizens restoring or maintaining historic buildings, often to a high standard.
Another instance of exemplary upkeep of a public building is the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago. Completed in 1978, it is 45 years old and in immaculate condition. The Bank approaches the maintenance of the property by applying professional Facility Management principals. The outcome suggests that there is strong senior executive commitment to achieving a high standard, applying the right level of human resources, and providing adequate budgets. This is a case study that demonstrates that we can indeed maintain our public infrastructure if we really commit to it.
Poor infrastructure condition essentially makes us poorer as citizens and as a nation. We are inconvenienced by the poor infrastructure, public service delivery suffers, and the value of the country’s infrastructural assets is reduced - infrastructure that belongs to the public.
As a country, we need to embrace and care for our infrastructure and built environment. There is much work to do.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Edward Kacal, chief executive officer of Servus Ltd and chairman of the Chamber’s Facilities Development and Management Committee for contributing this article.
*Editor’s Note: On November 23, Cabinet gave approval for the full refurbishment of the Hasely Crawford Stadium by the Urban Development Corporation of T&T Ltd (UDeCOTT). The refurbished stadium hosted the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games on August 4, as well as the athletics’ segment of the games.