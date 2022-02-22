Deyalsingh: Steps taken to safeguard public

There should be no baby formula that was recalled by the United States Food and Drug Administration on the shelves in Trinidad and Tobago.
So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh as he responded to an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday.
Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago was not listed in the US advisory as one of the countries which imported the products, but, on Saturday, the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division got information from Massy Distributors that it may have had some stock.
He said the Ministry of Health and the distributor engaged in a stock reconciliation exercise based on the lot numbers provided by the FDA and discovered that some of this product was in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said the Ministry of Health issued a release on Sunday on what steps should be taken by the local retailers and members of the public to safeguard health.
People were advised to discontinue use of products with the batch numbers listed in the press release and return the product to the point of purchase where possible.
“The products are no longer on the market since they have been recalled,” he said.
Specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare baby formula were recalled from Abbott Nutrition due to the receipt of four consumer complaints of Samonella Newport in the US in infants who had consumed powdered infant formula.
Deyalsingh said in the ministry’s discussions with the local distributor, it had been assured that through their recall, at this time there should be no such product on the shelves in Trinidad and Tobago.
Responding to a question from Mark on whether the Government intended to implement a policy of mandatory vaccination, Deyalsingh said the stated policy of the Government has always been and continues to be the administering of the World Health Organisation’s approved vaccines on a voluntary basis.
Asked whether Government was prepared to withdraw its policy which it is preparing to consolidate via legislation, given the fact that some countries are withdrawing this approach, Deyalsingh said it was sad that the UNC continued to push the narrative that Government had a mandatory vaccination policy.
“Nothing is further from the truth...Everyone from the Prime Minister right down has said that this is a voluntary process. It is not a mandatory process. There is no mandate or forced vaccination policy. That is the UNC’s position,” Deyalsingh said.
A supplemental question on whether Government was prepared to allow unvaccinated public sector workers to work upon the implementation of its policy, without being furloughed or ultimately dismissed, was not allowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.