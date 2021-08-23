RETIRED permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Vishnu Dhanpaul, has resigned as chairman of the National Investment Fund Holding Company (NIF) to take up the assignment as T&Ts High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The notice of Dhanpaul’s resignation as chairman of NIF, which was with effect from August 16, was posted on the website of the T&T Stock Exchange yesterday. He served as chairman of NIF from its inception mid-2018.
His appointment as T&T’s High Commissioner in London was posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs on August 17. He replaces former chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Orville London.
Dhanpaul is among five appointments as heads of mission announced by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs last week:
* Former career diplomat Gerard Greene will take up the position of Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil;
* International affairs professional Analisa Low will be Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China;
* Former Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland Dr Lovell Francis is to be this country’s High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa; and
* Former minister of national security and retired major general, Edmund Dillon, will assume duties as Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne presented instruments of appointment to the five new heads of mission on August 17, telling the country’s newest diplomatic representatives that they will be guided by the Government’s policy framework, in their work to deepen Trinidad and Tobago’s bilateral and multilateral partnerships, as they seek to project and advance the global interests of Trinidad and Tobago in the international arena.