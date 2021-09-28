Did FCB subscribe to Barita APO?

ONE of the big unanswered questions relating to the relationship between the publicly listed, majority State-owned, First Citizens (FCB) and the publicly listed Jamaican investment company, Barita Investments Ltd (BIL) is whether the T&T bank participated in the current BIL Additional Public Offering (APO) of new shares.
That APO closed last week Tuesday, September 21. In a notice late Monday, BIL said the APO received subscriptions for 134,785,150 new ordinary shares raising about J$10.78 billion (about US$73.23 million). The notice also said Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd and “key investors” were allocated 100 per cent of their subscriptions. FCB was considered a key investor in the first APO in September 2020 and, as a result, only received 73.63 per cent of its subscription.
So the question is this: did FCB plough more money into BIL in September 2021?
There is no doubt that the relationship between FCB and Cornerstone/BIL has improved significantly since since September 2020
Through reporting in the Express Business magazine and the Sunday Express, it has been publicised that FCB now has a three-pronged relationship with BIL:
• FCB’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS) established an equity relationship when it purchased 66,280,154 shares in BIL in two transactions in 2020. FCIS purchased 54,280,154 shares at J$52 a share in BILs first APO in September 2020. On December 4, 2020, FCIS purchased an additional 12 million shares at J$92 per share on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). By my estimate, the FCIS acquisition of 66,280,150 shares in BIL cost the T&T bank US$26.7 million and resulted in it holding 6.1 per cent of the Jamaican investment company;
• FCB also established a creditor relationship with Cornerstone, which is the parent company of BIL, when it lent the Barbados-incorporated Cornerstone US$25 million in the financial year ending September 30, 2020. Ninety-six per cent of Cornerstone’s assets at the end of September 2019, some US$399.7 million, were shares in Barita Investments. So it is quite likely that the FCB loan to Cornerstone Financial was collateralised by that company’s shares in BIL; and
• FCIS and BIL also teamed up and were successful in their proposal to provide financial and brokerage advice to the Massy Group in its bid to become cross-listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). That business partnership was successful in a competitive process.
Based on the US$26.7 million investments, the US$25 million loan and a business partnership between the T&T bank and the Jamaican companies, I would surmise that the executives of FCB and its wholly owned subsidiary, FCIS, now have a close relationship with BIL and its parent, Cornerstone.
The investments, loan and the business partnership bespeak a relationship built on trust, confidence and perhaps even a shared vision of future, mutually beneficial collaborations.
Rational local bank executives would not recommend a US$26.7 million investment in a regional publicly listed company, along with a US$25 million loan to the parent of the public company and the establishment of a business partnership with that public company, unless there was faith that that relationship would be beneficial to the bank’s shareholders and to the executives themselves (by way of bonuses, stock options or increased salaries).
And the FCB relationship with Cornerstone and BIL would have paid actual dividends to the banking group. For the year ending September 2020, FCIS would have received from BIL a dividend of J$2.216 a share for the 54,280,154 shares it then owned. That would have meant dividends of about J$120.28 million within days of the initial investment.
And for 2021, FCIS is due to receive on October 7, 2021, a dividend of J$3.029 on the 66,280,154 shares it now owns. That is about J$200 million. So, by early next month, this approximately 12-month investment by FCIS would already have returned dividends of about US$2.2 million to the majority State-owned banking group.
The BIL share price would also have experienced significant capital appreciation since FCIS made its first investment in the APO of September 2020. By my calculation, FCIS spent a total of J$3.92 billion (US$26.7 million) acquiring the 66,280,154 BIL shares at an average price of J$59.23 per share.
With BIL closing at J$99.78 per share on Monday, the 66,280,154 shares owned by FCIS would be worth US$44.87 million, which represents a capital gain of an estimated 68 per cent. Given the speed with which FCIS has developed this BFF relationship with BIL, one wonders if the investments, the loan and the business partnership between FCB and Cornerstone group are preludes to something else...perhaps BIL acquiring FCIS or a merger between the two.
That would create a regional investment bank that would give the Jamaicans access to the US$2.3 billion (TT$15.61 billion) that FCIS had in assets under management as at the end of September 30, 2020. Assets under management, according to the FCIS 2020 annual report, “are not beneficially owned by the group, but which are managed by the group on behalf of investors....”
That sounds a great deal like the non-charitable orphan trust called Barita Finance, which Cornerstone Financial spokesmen insist has no ownership or directors in common with Barita Investments or Cornerstone Financial.
So while Barita Finance may not be “beneficially owned” by Cornerstone or Barita Investments, it is clear that Barita Finance is not only “managed by the group on behalf of investors,” it is controlled by Cornerstone and/or Barita Investments.
And Barita Finance, lest we forget, was incorporated as an offshore company in St Lucia on November 29, 2018, which was the same day that a company called 294 Inc was incorporated as an offshore company. Barita Finance and 294 Inc share the same St Lucian incorporator.
So, given the BFF relationship between FCB and Cornerstone/Barita Investments, as well as the dividends and the capital gain that have flowed from that relationship already after a little more than one year, why would there be any doubt that FCIS would have participated in the current APO of BIL?
Given the 100 per cent allocation to “key investors” in the current APO, there is every likelihood that FCIS did acquire more BIL shares. The question is how many more. The T&T investing public awaits the answer to that question.