Did Govt breach takeover bylaws with Republic shares?

T&T’s securities regulator, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), says it is “assessing” whether the Government triggered T&T’s takeover bylaws when it acquired an additional 6.71 per cent of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) following the termination of the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF).
Responding to a question about whether the takeover bylaws were triggered, a spokesperson for the TTSEC said: “With reference to your media query on February 8, 2023, the TTSEC notes the national interest in this matter and thanks you for your patience. Please be advised that the TTSEC is currently assessing the matter related to RFHL and the takeover bylaws.”
The TTSEC responded last Wednesday, February 8 to a Sunday Business enquiry sent on February 1, which noted a RFHL notice of that same day, in which the bank “advised” of the top ten shareholders of the English-speaking Caribbean’s largest bank.
The RFHL notice confirmed that the bank’s first and third largest shareholders are controlled by Corporation Sole, in the person of Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, who holds shares on behalf of the State of T&T:
• RFHL’s largest shareholder is the National Investment Fund Holding Company (NIF) with 42,475,362 shares, which constitute 25.98 per cent of the bank’s issued share capital. NIF is an investment holding company set up by Imbert to own shares in TGU, the La Brea-based generation company, as well as shares in RFHL, One Caribbean Media, Angostura and WITCO acquired from CLICO to reduce the insurance company’s debt to the State
• The bank’s third largest shareholder is Corporation Sole, which is listed in the RFHL notice as owning 6.71 per cent of the bank’s issued share capital. Those shares were converted from 57,016,872 units Corporation Sole held in the CLICO Investment Fund, when the Fund was terminated on January 2, 2023.
If Corporation Sole’s control of 25.98 per cent of RFHL through the NIF is added to the 6.71 per cent of the bank’s shares converted from the CIF, that would take Corporation Sole’s stake in RFHL to 32.68 per cent. T&T’s takeover bylaws are normally triggered when companies acting singly or in concert acquire more than 29.99 per cent of another company.
The possibility that the takeover bylaws could be triggered by the conversion of Corporation Sole’s units in the CIF into RFHL shares was first raised in the Sunday Express of December 4, 2022.
In that article, a local stock market analyst pointed the Sunday Express to clauses 19.3 and 19.4 of the CLICO Trust deed. Clause 19.3 states: “In the event that Republic shares are to be distributed in specie, a unitholder who is entitled to Republic shares representing such number that would render a unitholder an ‘acquirer’, ‘significant shareholder’ or ‘controlling shareholder’, as defined in the Financial Institutions Act 2008... shall be required to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals or sell down its Republic shares within the timeframe stipulated by the regulator in order to comply with any directive from the regulator prior to receiving such distribution.”
Asked last December if he was concerned that the conversion of those CIF units into Republic shares had the potential to trigger the takeover bylaws, RFHL’s president and CEO, Nigel Baptiste said: “No concerns.”’