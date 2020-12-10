Digicel again fails in legal claim against TSTT

DIGICEL (Trinidad and Tobago) has again failed in a legal claim against its mobile competitor, Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), related to the portability of customers’ cellphone numbers from one network to the other.
The latest defeat took place at the Appeal Court yesterday when two judges struck down a challenge Digicel had filed against the ruling of a High Court judge in September in which it also was at the losing end.
The dismissal of the appeal came from Justices Prakash Moosai and Vashiest Kokaram as they upheld the ruling of Justice Nadia Kangaloo delivered in mid-September.
The contentious issue was the decision of TSTT to reject the transfer of cellular numbers of its customers who were willing to switch to the Digicel network.
Digicel was asking the court to grant an interim injunction preventing TSTT from continuing to do so. It was also seeking damages for breach of contract, breach of TSTT’s statutory duties under the Protection of Unfair Competition Act (PAUCA) as well as for loss and damage it said it suffered due to TSTT’s conduct.
Digicel also argued that its goodwill and reputation had been adversely affected by this conduct.
TSTT, on the other hand, argued that the court had no jurisdiction to determine the matters raised, and that the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) was the more competent body to hear and determine the dispute.
Unprecedented increase
In her ruling, Justice Kangaloo agreed with TSTT and struck out the claim, saying if the reliefs sought were granted, there stood a greater risk of injustice taking place.
Instead, the judge ruled that the dispute first had to be raised with (TATT) for a resolution to be arrived at and not the High Court.
In 2014, TATT required all operators, including Digicel and TSTT, to facilitate the porting of numbers between the networks.
In its claim, Digicel alleged that during the period May to June 2020, there has been an unprecedented increase in the rejection by TSTT of requests from consumers wishing to port their numbers to Digicel’s network.
Digicel claimed this unprecedented increase in rejections was attributable to the increased and wrongful application by TSTT of two specific rejection codes, “Bad Debt” and “Other”, during the porting process.
Additionally, Digicel claimed TSTT sought to wrongfully induce consumers to stay with its network, by offering them incentives in the form of enhanced terms to their existing packages, after consumers initiated the porting process, and by making the porting process more administratively difficult for both Digicel and consumers.
But in her ruling, Justice Kangaloo said while she agreed with some of the submissions by attorneys for Digicel, the claim had to fail.
Wide discretion
In the court’s oral ruling yesterday delivered by Justice Kokaram, the judges said they did not find Justice Kangaloo to be plainly wrong in her findings.
They said the judge had a wide discretion to stay the proceedings.
“The court has appropriately managed the dispute and therefore the trial judge was not plainly wrong when she stayed these proceedings,” said Justice Kokaram.
In addition to having the appeal dismissed, Digicel was also ordered to pay two-thirds of TSTT’s legal cost in defending the appeal.
Digicel was represented by attorneys Adrian Byrne and Jason Mootoo, while Martin Daly SC led the case for TSTT.