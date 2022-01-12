THOUSANDS of Digicel+ Internet customers experienced intermittent disruptions yesterday, due to a technical equipment failure.
Just before 8 a.m., many Facebook users from Belmont, Port of Spain, Westmoorings, Diego Martin, San Juan, Curepe, Macoya, Chaguanas, Talparo and Princes Town took to their pages to complain about the intermittent disruptions.
Some primary and secondary schools had to cancel their online classes due to the interruptions.
In the telecommunications service provider’s first update to affected customers, Digicel said: “We are aware that some areas are experiencing disruptions with their Digicel+ service. We are currently working to have this matter resolved as soon as possible and will advise when service has been fully restored. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”
Yesterday afternoon, Digicel+ said the disruption affected various subsets of customers at different times throughout the day.
It noted that service began normalising for most customers by 11.30 a.m.; with all customers back to normal by 3.30 p.m. Digicel technicians continue to implement the company’s crisis mitigation plan as a precautionary measure.
Digicel chief executive officer Abraham Smith commented: “While we all know that technical difficulties can happen, we fell short on our promise to deliver the best, and I sincerely apologise to all our customers who were affected. We are now back to full capacity as our technical team has resolved the issue and will continue around the clock monitoring.”
In December 2020, Digicel, Flow and TSTT experienced a major power outage after connectivity was lost on a link in Curacao that provides critical capacity for local internet traffic.
The disruption caused several ministries, which were expected to have virtual conferences to postpone them, including the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 virtual news conferences.