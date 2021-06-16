Penny Gomez

Digicel Foundation CEO: Penny Gomez

DIGICEL Foundation yesterday announced it is“#StandingTogether” with ten NGOs to support 1,000 families by donating $500,000 in grocery vouchers.

The ten NGOs comprise: Loveuntil Foundation, ITNAC, Living Water Community, Trinidad Tobago Red Cross Society, One Seed for Change, Care Helpers Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago, Hopefull Handbags Charity Trinidad and Tobago, Ryu Dan Dojo and Women of Substance and Tobago Youth Council.

Digicel is also collaborating with the Supermarket Association and recipients of the vouchers will be able to receive goods at these nine supermarkets: Penny Savers Tobago, Better Deal, Tru Valu, S&S Persad’s Supermarket, Price Club Supermarket, Westbees, Sing Chong, Food Basket, and Stop N Shop– to make their purchases.

Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez said, “Dealing with this pandemic has hopefully helped us all to realise how resilient we are as a people, and to come to terms with the understanding that there is strength in unity, as we collectively fight this horrible virus.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scotia’s income jumps by 16%

Scotia’s income jumps by 16%

SCOTIABANK Trinidad and Tobago yesterday reported that the commercial bank recorded income after tax of $304.5 million for the six months ending April 30, 2021, an increase of $42 million or 16 per cent over the comparative half-year period.

Govt, bar owners working to regularise employees

Govt, bar owners working to regularise employees

THE Barkeepers and Operators Association (BOATT) is working with the Ministry of Finance to regularise thousands of bar workers who are not eligible to receive the Government’s salary relief grant because they are not registered with the National Insurance Board (NIBTT).

+2
From phone to cupboard

From phone to cupboard

THE COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the world to maximise the use of digital platforms. One supermarket that is making good use of this is SuperQuality.

With locations in the Trincity Industryal Estate, Couva and Chaguanas, the supermarket has launched its e-commerce store, where customers will be able to access goods and services with the click of a button from the comfort of their home.

Director of of e-commerce at SuperQuality, Dion Khan told Express Business that technology and innovation have always been his main focus for the group’s supermarkets.