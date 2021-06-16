DIGICEL Foundation yesterday announced it is“#StandingTogether” with ten NGOs to support 1,000 families by donating $500,000 in grocery vouchers.
The ten NGOs comprise: Loveuntil Foundation, ITNAC, Living Water Community, Trinidad Tobago Red Cross Society, One Seed for Change, Care Helpers Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago, Hopefull Handbags Charity Trinidad and Tobago, Ryu Dan Dojo and Women of Substance and Tobago Youth Council.
Digicel is also collaborating with the Supermarket Association and recipients of the vouchers will be able to receive goods at these nine supermarkets: Penny Savers Tobago, Better Deal, Tru Valu, S&S Persad’s Supermarket, Price Club Supermarket, Westbees, Sing Chong, Food Basket, and Stop N Shop– to make their purchases.
Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez said, “Dealing with this pandemic has hopefully helped us all to realise how resilient we are as a people, and to come to terms with the understanding that there is strength in unity, as we collectively fight this horrible virus.”