AS TRAVEL continues to pick up post-pandemic, Digicel has implemented standardised roaming packages for inbound and outbound roaming customers across its markets.
In a news release yesterday, Digicel said this new roaming line-up comes just a few months after the announcement of Digicel signing a joint declaration with Caricom and Flow to facilitate the Caricom Single Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Space and Single Market and Economy through the reduction of intra-regional roaming charges.
In addition to introducing its new roaming packages, Digicel said it remains committed to continuing to work to make roaming charges not only more affordable, but also more predictable and transparent—while ultimately delivering a much enhanced customer experience.
Abraham Smith, CEO of Digicel (Trinidad and Tobago), said: “We’ve spent a lot of time doing the research and listening to our customers to understand their wants and needs, and now we’re proud to launch our new roaming bundles and solutions to make things easier and more affordable for Digicel customers. We have also substantially increased the data allocation for roaming, in line with our customers’ needs, and simply put, this new portfolio of options is the best on offer in all our markets.”
Smith noted that, in standardising and simplifying the roaming options, the digital operator has made things easier to understand for customers, streamlined the process to make purchasing quick and easy with transparent billing, and provided best-in-class customer care to ensure accessibility, availability and effectiveness.
“Customers travelling to and from Digicel markets within the Caribbean will be serviced by the Roam Easy Caribbean Bundles and for those travelling to and from international destinations, not included in the Caribbean Bundles, the Roam Easy International Bundles will apply. Both bundles come with three-day, seven-day and 14-day plans,” the CEO added.
Digicel operates in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific, with investments of over US$7 billion.