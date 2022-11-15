Digicel moves downtown

DIGICEL has moved its new flagship store to Excellent City Centre, Port of Spain.
At the ceremony to mark the occasion earlier this month, Digicel CEO, Abraham Smith, said the reason the digital company moved from ANSA Centre on Maraval Road to downtown Port of Spain, was to make it easier for customers to get access and conduct their business. Digicel’s T&T headquarters had been on Maraval Road in Newtown, Port of Spain, since April 2006, when the company was established in T&T.
“As fewer customers were physically visiting the store during the pandemic, we saw it as the perfect opportunity to relocate to a space where it would be closer to our customers and allow us to better serve their needs. This store is a lot more accessible, especially to the travelling public, as it is now on numerous taxi routes and we have ensured that it is well equipped to deliver an upgraded customer experience,” Smith said.
He told reporters, last October, Digicel finalised the approximately 5,000 sq ft space, which is the company’s largest store in T&T.
While Smith could not give a figure as to how much the relocation cost, he said it was a significant amount.
“Digicel is here to stay and it’s an investment for downtown Port of Spain. While where we were before was very comfortable for us as our executive team still occupies spaces in the ANSA Centre, that location did not benefit the wider customer base. Plus at this new location there is more parking available,” he remarked.
The new store includes The Knowledge Bar, to improve the tech savvy of customers, who could also interact with Digicel’s home-based products, mobile gadgets and phones.
“We’ve thought about the customer, simplified their experience with us, and pushed digital a bit further with the inclusion of more self-service kiosks for bill payments, and self-service computers where customers can request services, troubleshoot issues and log tickets on their own,” Smith explained.
Customers can now shop on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The executive also noted that for the Christmas season, Digicel is giving back to all of its customers and every single day they can win great prizes.
“Actually, we are giving away over $1 million dollars in prizes as well as great discounts on our services and added value throughout the season. We have been listening to our customer feedback and we’ve realised that they want prizes that can help them navigate the challenges of their daily lives,” he added.
The digital company, which celebrated its 16th anniversary in Trinidad and Tobago in April, now has over 800,000 customers, said a Digicel spokesman on Monday.
Smith had told Express Business earlier this year, that the company started the expansion of its Internet and cable services in February and March as it noted an increase in demand from its customers.
Smith said Digicel’s setting up shop in T&T led to the saturation of mobile telephony in this country.
“We expanded to offer fibre-to-the-home or business broadband Internet and entertainment services, and in 2020, the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, we rebranded from a mobile and broadband operator to a digital one,” he said.
Crime concerns
With crime becoming a growing concern in the capital city, Smith is assuring that the company’s security will be beefed up to ensure the safety of all its staff and customers, at its new location in Excellent City Centre.
He admitted that the crime situation is a concern for the company and its staff.
“We got great commitments from Excellent City stores, the City of Port of Spain and our own security we are beefing up, to ensure customers and staff feel comfortable, while at the store,” Smith said.
Also speaking about the crime situation was Franco Siu Chong, managing director and chief executive officer of the Excellent Stores group of companies. Siu Chong said crime has always been a problem in the capital city and everyone has to brave the elements and hope that the relevant authorities do their job.
“At Excellent City Centre, we always aim to have a secure mall, for all the tenants and the patrons and with Digicel now picking up residents here, there will be more foot traffic,” Siu Chong outlined.
Asked whether he was satisfied by the authorities, to tackle the crime situation especially for the business community, he said while it is a challenging job, the performance can be better.
“It is not an easy task to keep crime down, but you have to keep at it and not give up, as this situation can deter persons coming into the Port of Spain area,” Siu Chong added.
Telecom sector
The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago’s 15th Annual Market Report of the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors for 2020 indicates that those two sectors generated gross revenues of $4.73 billion.
The telecommunications sector contributed $3.86 billion (81.6 per cent) of total industry revenues, while the broadcasting sector contributed $870 million (18.4 per cent).
The Internet market accounted for the largest proportion of revenues, earning $2.14 billion (45.4 per cent) of the total industry revenues. This was followed by the mobile voice market, which accrued TT$877.3 million (18.6 per cent) of total revenues.
The next highest earners were:
• Pay TV and fixed voice services, which generated $690.4 million (14.6 per cent) and $477 million (10.1 per cent), respectively.
• The international market was next, with $216.9 million (4.6 per cent), followed by the leased line and FTA radio markets, which accounted for $114.4 million (2.4 per cent) and $107.7 million (2.3 per cent), respectively;
• The Free To Air-TV market contributed TT$61.8 million (1.3 per cent);
• Other revenues recorded $34.9 million, which is a 0.7 per cent share of total industry revenues. Other revenues consisted of $29.8 million in additional income from the telecommunications sector, as well as $5.1 million from the broadcasting sector.