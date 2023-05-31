DIGICEL has received the green light from bondholders in its holding company to mark down part of what they are owed, as the group continues talks on a wider restructuring.
A representative group for note holders of US$438 million in Digicel Group Holdings Ltd (DGHL) have agreed to accept an initial US$163.5 million in cash.
However, the group will retain rights over “certain future distributions from the proceeds of the sale of other remaining assets of DGHL”, it said on Monday.
The shareholder group has accepted an initial US$19.5 million cash payment for US$215 million of so-called senior payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, but also continues to hold rights to potential certain future distributions from DGHL asset sales.
Digicel earlier this week said the proposed amendment provides for an additional 15-day extension, with an option for a further 15-day extension with the consent of the holders of the majority of the outstanding aggregate principal of the Notes to the 90-day grace period previously consented to.
As a result, DL, the guarantors of the Notes, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, entered into a supplemental indenture dated as of Friday implementing the proposed amendment.
Facilitated by the extended grace period, DL continues to engage in negotiations with an ad hoc group of crossover holders and an ad hoc group of holders of secured debt issued by Digicel International Finance Limited (“DIFL”) (the “DIFL Secured AHG”) to implement an agreement in principle with respect to a consensual and comprehensive restructuring transaction, which would reduce the Company’s funded indebtedness by approximately US$1.8 billion.
The telecommunications company said the Crossover AHG and the DIFL Secured AHG are material debt holders of the company.
“While no definitive agreement concerning the material terms of such a transaction has been finalised, and no assurances can be provided that it will be finalised, based on negotiations to date and agreement in principle on key terms, the company believes a consensual and comprehensive restructuring is achievable in the near term. The Company expects to announce further updates in the near term,” Digicel Limited added.
The Irish Times noted on Monday: “It is envisaged that the restructuring will be completed through a so-called scheme of arrangement carried out in Bermuda and rubber-stamped through a US reorganisation under Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection. This is similar to how Digicel carried out another debt restructuring in early 2020 when debt investors agreed to write off US$1.6 billion of Digicel’s then US$7 billion debt mountain.”