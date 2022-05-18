COME next month, Digicel+ customers will have to pay a $5 or $6 more for broadband Internet plans, bundles and add-ons.
Citing mostly global challenges, the company told its customers in a notice yesterday that the increase will take effect from June 15.
Digicel+ highlighted that the price increases have become necessary at this time due to the effects of global supply chain challenges, global inflation, increasing costs of international television content and challenges accessing foreign exchange, which have all significantly increased the cost of doing business.
“These price changes will only take effect on accounts that are past their minimum service periods and our team remains committed to working with our customers to support their needs,” the notice indicated.
Some affected plans will be the Fibre 100, which will increase from $280 plus VAT to $285; Fibre 150 will increase from $409 plus VAT to $415. Those two plans are cable only. Also increasing in price would be the Digicel+ bundle offers, which combine cable service with broadband Internet. The lowest cost bundle will increase from $305 plus VAT to $310; Premiere 250, from $845 to $850 and Smart Home Connect from $999 to $1,005.
Last June, the company raised its home Internet pricing as customers were working from home more, along with online classes, due to the pandemic.
Digicel+, at that time, said the cheapest subscription would have been $280 VAT inclusive for Fibre 100, while the most expensive subscription would have been be $1,325 VAT inclusive.
Earlier this week, Verizon Communications Inc announced that millions of consumers will see a US$1.35 increase in administrative charges for each voice line starting in their June phone bill.
“Business customers will see a new economic adjustment charge beginning June 16, with mobile phone data plans increasing by US$2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by US$.98, according to Verizon representatives,” Verizon said in a statement.