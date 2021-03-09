DIGITAL AGE

MAKEDA Antoine-Cambridge brings unique experience, skills and perspective to her new role as business coach through Genesis International Ltd, which she founded and leads.
By the age of 32, she had been appointed as the senior commercial manager of International Business at the Digicel Group, a job that involved leading the execution of the telecommunication provider’s commercial strategy in partnership with the CEOs of 33 mobile operators in the Caribbean, Latin America and the South Pacific.
That job also included negotiating wholesale contracts with the largest mobile network operators across the globe, commercial strategies, procurement, business development, project management, forecasting, operations management, marketing, customer care and event management.
After more than four years with Digicel in Jamaica, she worked for 28 months in Dubai with global mobile communications provider, Infobip Gulf Ltd, where she was director of operator partnerships for the Pan-African and Caribbean region. That included negotiating and closing 20 operator partnerships comprising omni-channel engagement (Application-to-Person messaging, leasing of global titles, direct connection to carriers, multi-factor authentication) as well as SMS hubbing and security (SMS filtering and monitoring solutions).
After Dubai, she spent about 18 months, from May 2016 to November 2017, as majority State-owned TSTT’s senior manager of commercial operations with revenue responsibility for bmobile’s residential lines of business.
Then, sometime in 2017, Antoine-Cambridge was contacted by Prime Minister Keith Rowley, who asked her if she would consider serving as T&T’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations (Geneva), Austria and Italy. She said yes. Antoine-Cambridge, who is from Quarry Village in Siparia, was T&T’s ambassador in Geneva from December 2017 to January 2020, taking up the job one month after she got married to Laventille-born, Jason Cambridge, who has a doctorate in mechanical engineering with a specialty in acoustics from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.
Serving as T&T’s ambassador in Geneva was “definitely one of the best experiences of my life, as all of my skills and experiences prepared me for the role, more than I could visualize.” Asked to define her period as ambassador, Antoine-Cambridge said: “It was life changing because you see how the world is really run. You have a very clear understanding of the multilateral system and how important it is to have the right relationships to position Trinidad and Tobago where we want to be and where we want to go.”
She formalised and registered Genesis International Ltd in 2013, when she returned to T&T from the job in Jamaica with Digicel. But shortly after the company’s establishment, she got the offer to go to Dubai.
She had no plans to work in Dubai, but the offer to work on projects in Africa was “too good to be true,” she says.
“In the telecommunications world, Africa is where the development is. In most of the advanced countries, telecommunications growth has plateaued, but there is double-digit growth in Africa. That’s where the money is at, that’s where the development is taking place and new telecom technology is being introduced and used to leapfrog development.”
Having established Genesis International eight years ago, Antoine-Cambridge says she is now back to execute her original plan, which was always to help people, especially Caribbean and African people. Working on projects in Africa has given her “a huge network” in the continent, she says.
“Genesis International focuses on empowering people through technology-driven entrepreneurship. The average entrepreneur in T&T gets training at YTEPP or NEDCO. But Genesis International is all about technology-driven entrepreneurship.
“During Covid, I felt a real concern because I know that many businesses, family-owned businesses, were collapsing. They may not have the right tools or skills to understand how this social-media, digital-marketing world works. And I felt they were being left behind as many people have lost their jobs because of Covid, not just here but around the world.”
Her work experiences at TSTT and Digicel have given her a thorough understanding of the commercial aspects of telecommunication and technology. So much so that her colleagues at the United Nations agencies in Geneva used to tease her by saying she is the face of ICT (Information and Communications Technology). She recalls a conference hosted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which focused on digital trade facilitation for women.
“I thought of Trinidad and Tobago and about how well equipped we are to take advantage of digital trade and what we needed is some stimulus to push people in that direction. Looking at existing institutions, they do some training in digital trade, but more is needed.
“So I felt Genesis International Ltd has a unique position, as we are focusing on the Caribbean and Africa and we are focusing on technology-driven entrepreneurship,” says Antoine-Cambridge, adding that while not every aspect of a business today has to be online, “entrepreneurs today need to understand how digital transformation impacts your business, how it can bring about growth for you, how it can create opportunities and how they, as business owners can develop digital strategies. That is our focus.”
Responding to the popular view that she should be looking for another job, rather than working for herself, Antoine-Cambridge says she comes from an entrepreneurial background.
“My father never worked for anybody. He had his painting business and his garden. My mother sold food at secondary schools. So I grew up in a home of entrepreneurs, therefore it is not unusual for me to choose this path and to be this passionate about it,” she said.
The current period allows people with ideas and passion to create a whole new model of business, as lucrative opportunities exist in that the technology allows someone in T&T to offer their services to anyone, anywhere in the world.
The aim of Genesis International is to prepare and train entrepreneurs for this new world of technology-led business, by leveraging her skills and experience in business development, strategic partnerships, business modelling and business strategies.
“We work with you as a small business owner and give you what you need to prepare for this new market and how you can prepare yourself,” she says.
Genesis International offers orientation in the digital business through boot camps, the first of which will be on March 21. Among the nine facilitators will be Alpha Sennon, the founder of WHYFARM, as well as a banker, financial accountant and Ghana’s digital media manager for 2020.