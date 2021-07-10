Digital delivery discrimination

SOME local retailers and manufacturers are complaining that the public health regulations the Government put in place in May are preventing their businesses from taking orders and making deliveries to customers, but are allowing the foreign retailers, like the American technology giant Amazon.com to continue deliveries to local customers.
The public health regulations issued on May 7, 2021, at clause 3 (1) stipulate that “persons shall not be at any workplace” if they do not work for businesses that were previously considered to be essential services, which include supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, utilities, essential Government services and the energy companies.
All other retail establishments have been closed since early May, as the Government locked down substantial parts of the economy to prevent the deadly spike in Covid-19 cases at that time.
Businessmen who spoke with Sunday Business said they appreciated the need for the Government to limit physical interactions, as outlined in the health regulations.
But they cannot understand the restriction on local stores taking orders and payments from customers online, and then making deliveries to those customers in a way that limits contact between the deliverymen and the customers.
Alex Siu Chong, CEO of the department store chain Excellent Stores Ltd, said the business has spent a significant sum of money building its e-commerce capability over the years, and expected to be able to leverage its digital technologies to meet the needs of customers.
Contribute to economy
He said the majority of goods sold by Excellent Stores are, on average, 30 per cent less than the same product purchased from Amazon.com and delivered to a customer’s home.
“We should not pick and choose who can operate. We need to have a level playing field and an equitable application of what is essential, as opposed to a broad-bush approach of ‘you can’t do it’,” said Siu Chong.
“The foreign exchange leakage is a big thing. A key thing is that we need to keep the money in Trinidad and Tobago right now. And obviously with Amazon packages being allowed to be delivered, where do you think that money is going?” asked Siu Chong. Clive Fletcher, the managing director of Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, which trades as Courts, said the company has scrupulously followed the public health regulations, which has meant severely limiting the company’s sale of furniture, appliances and electronics.
Fletcher said: “As a local business we continue to pay taxes, rent and salaries while we adhere to the Government restrictions and remain closed. However, international e-commerce sites like Amazon continue to transact business in Trinidad, delivering to customers on a daily basis.
“Curtailment of our ability to deliver to our customers at this time shows great inequality and injustice. The field should be levelled with local businesses being allowed to operate and serve their customers while observing all the necessary protocols.
CEO of the T&T Chamber of Commerce Gabriel Faria said the pain that many retailing and even manufacturing companies feel is real. And the pain is even more acute because many local companies have taken the signal from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and built up their digital abilities.
Faria said: “What we are asking for is simple. Do what is done in every other developed country. Allow businesses that have digital infrastructure in place to operate with reduced staff densities and the appropriate operating protocols to keep their employees and customers safe.
“Especially in the light of the fact that the Government is constrained in being able to provide meaningful financial support to small and medium-sized businesses.”
The T&T Chamber executive said the complaint is not about blocking imports or stopping the smallest businesses from operating, “but it’s about providing an equitable operating framework so the compliant businesses are not penalised”.
Digital transformation?
Emphasising that he is not criticising the Government, Siu Chong of Excellent Stores, agreed that had the Government been a little more perceptive, it would have used the opportunity created by the second, ongoing lockdown to entrench the digital transformation in the economy.
“That is correct. This could and should have been the perfect opportunity to allow the digital transformation of the economy. Sometimes good comes out of bad situations, and this could have been a great opportunity to drive digital transformation.”
At yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addressed the issue of some employers retaining funds deducted for workers’ contributions to the National Insurance System.
Rowley said: “One of the ways of ensuring that these things are reduced, ameliorated or stopped is to digitise this country’s operations.
“The level of corruption in this economy from petty to huge to humongous can be seriously assailed by digitising operations because what digital activity does is it creates an ongoing record of what has happened... The faster we digitise this country, the better we are going to be able to cope with this.”
Prime Minister Rowley made the digitisation of the economy a centrepiece of the manifesto of the ruling People’s National Movement in the 2020 general elections.
No evidence of breach
Asked to comment on the issue of local customers being able to purchase goods from Amazon.com and have them delivered, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon, on June 22, said: “Only as guided by the most recent health regulations.”
She did not respond to requests for comments on June 26 and June 29.
On Tuesday, the Sunday Express called two local furniture, appliance and electronic stores and asked their customer service representatives if they take orders online, and if they make deliveries. Both said yes.
Asked to comment on the apparent breach of the public health regulations by the two stores, Gopee-Scoon said: “I am not certain. I have no evidence.”