Digital economy can create many opportunities

COVERAGE, especially in rural areas, and affordability are some of the issues that need to be addressed to achieve an efficient digital economy within the region.
This was revealed by Francisco Soto, Huawei’s chief expert in Wireless Solutions, Latin America, and the Caribbean, who said the digital economy brings with it several opportunities, but also new challenges and rules of the game in the global market.
Soto pointed out that the positioning of the country on the global stage largely depends on its ability to adapt to new conditions.
He noted that the digital economy brings a new set of benefits, which can make it possible to reduce the differences that exist between rich and poor nations.
“Developing countries have the opportunity to transform their economy and to contribute to the development of the digital economy. Although these economies are characterised by high added value, faced with numerous obstacles, many developing countries cannot adequately respond to the demands of the digital economy,” Soto disclosed to the Express Business last week.
Also, he said inadequate access to the latest technology, sophisticated telecommunications infrastructure, low computer literacy as well as numerous cultural and socio-economic factors are just some of the challenges that developing countries have to face.
On this token, he said the different gaps that need to be closed in the region, in order to provide a fully digital inclusion:
1) Coverage Gap: Fix / Mobile networks. Especially for rural and isolated areas.
2) Affordability: Having data plans that can be affordable to everyone in the population.
3) Digital Alphabetisation: Especially for the older generations that are not used to digital or technological elements.
4) Relevant Local Content: That focus on having content (music, news, streaming, docs, etc.) that is relevant to the community or the person.
A report from Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) on Digital inclusion in Latin America and the Caribbean which was published on its website a few years ago showed that Latin America and the Caribbean have the highest regional level of income inequality in the world.
Affordability is a big barrier to Internet adoption for people at the bottom of the economic pyramid. For the bottom 40 per cent of the population, the cost of mobile ownership is on average 17 per cent of income.
This the report said compares to just two per cent of income for the top 20 per cent of the population.
The report identified that effective collaboration between the government and mobile operators is necessary to overcome the barriers to digital inclusion.
“Governments have a big role to play in addressing the digital literacy and local content barriers. By providing funding and support to promote ICT usage and learning in schools, governments can be instrumental in up-skilling the digitally illiterate population. By promoting local tech innovations and start-ups, governments can also encourage the creation of local content that is understood and relevant to the specific needs of mobile internet users in Latin America and the Caribbean. Finally, by leveraging their distribution channels, mobile operators can partner with governments and other development organisations to increase digital literacy and awareness among non-internet users,” the GSMA report said.
Asked if Huawei is working with the telecommunications company and government to help roll out digital transformation Soto said “Yes as an ICT company it is helping operators, and the Government on the Digital Transformation endeavor, providing the pointing technologies on this domain, that would include Mobile Networks (5G, IoT), Fix networks (FTTx) and Cloud (as a key tool on the digital transformation),” the Huawei’s chief expert outlined.
Questioned on what are some of the concerns in dealing with the public on digital transformation, Soto explained that most of the time is the usage of new technology and the myth that this will cause people to lose their jobs.
“What is not understood properly is feared. But it’s all the way around, Digital Transformation, as we said before, is focused on increasing value through innovation, invention, customer experience, or efficiency, he communicated.
On Huawei’s plans for this country and the region to move into that space of a digital economy Soto said the company plans to keep informing, teaching, and explaining the new technology trends, opportunities, and applications to the general public and have active programmes in place such as the Seeds for the Future and the Internship, which many have benefitted and are currently working at Huawei’s head office, located at Queen’s Park West in Port of Spain.
Delving more into the accelerated investment in digital transformation, Soto further mentioned that it will spur the creation of digitally-enabled products, services, and experiences across all industries, significantly impacting economic development.
“To facilitate this transition, national authorities and policymakers should focus their efforts and investments on the critical enablers of the digital economy. As such, four aspects are foundational to its evolution: addressing them head-on will multiply economic growth in the future,” he stated.
Questioned on whether the pandemic helped or hindered the digital transformation, the Huawei chief expert said the pandemic made the world realise that it was either prepared or unprepared for digital.
“In most cases, the need made different enterprises accelerate the digital transformation or die in the attempt. On the other hand, it showed all the gaps we have in terms of coverage and capacity on the telecom networks to shift from traditional usage to a new approach: working, studying, and entertainment at home. Now suddenly most people, those that have access to it, realise how important the role telecom plays in their lives and how important now is to have a “good” service for new usage at home, such as mobile e-commerce and mobile connectivity,” he added.
Huawei T&T’s Public Relations manager Tricia Henry also pointed out the company, that has been in this country for the past 17 years, is ready to make that digital
transformation as it has invested in the right technology to get the country in a state of readiness.
On the much talked about ease of doing business, especially at T&T’s Ports, Henry said the digital transformation will surely enhance the efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness of ports and terminals.