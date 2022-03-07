Rajiv Diptee

Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

WITH food prices increasing stemming from the conflict in Ukraine, now is the time to put agriculture projects in the pipeline to sustain the country, according to Supermarket Association head Rajiv Diptee.

The latest UN FAO Food Price Index has shown record increases in February.

The Food Price Index averaged 140.7 points in February, up 3.9 per cent from January—this is 24.1 per cent above its level a year earlier and 3.1 points higher than it reached in February 2011.

The FAO also points out that the Index measures average prices over the month, which means the February reading only partly incorporates market effects stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to the Express yesterday, Diptee said there is now a shift from the Covid-19 pandemic to war between Russia and Ukraine, so it shows that not just this country, but Caricom on a whole, needs to grow their own food supplies in order to become more sustainable.

“There is not much the Government can do to mitigate it, as they cannot control the price of food internationally. If the Government wants to put in more foreign exchange to ensure we can import more food supplies, they will also tell the citizens that things are bad because of Covid, so that will not be an option.”

Diptee said that the reality is the demand is going to be higher than supply and someone will have to stand the cost.

“The price of bringing in your container is close to US$20,000 now, that’s really alarming. So my best advice to everyone now is to start a kitchen garden and more agriculture projects should become a reality, as a lot of people in the private sector want to invest as well. The farming of the future is technological and has a high intellectual and capital capacity,” Diptee added.

