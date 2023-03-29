British Airways aircraft (copy)

(flashback)WELCOMING SIGHT: Passengers disembark from a British Airways aircraft at the Arthur NR International Airport yesterday on the first international flight to arrive on the island since March 2020, when T&T’s borders were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. —Photo: Elizabeth Williams 

British Airways has launched a new direct flight service from London Gatwick to Port of Spain.

It started on March 26, the Ministry of Tourism said yesterday.

The new service is expected to provide a significant boost to the country’s tourism industry and strengthen the economic ties between the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago, a statement from the minister said.

The new non-stop flight service will operate from Gatwick to Port of Spain on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly.

The ministry noted that the last time Port of Spain was linked directly to London was in 2016 when Caribbean Airlines offered non-stop flights to Gatwick.

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell said: “We are delighted to welcome the new BA direct service to Port of Spain. The United Kingdom is a significant market for us, and we believe this new service will provide a substantial boost to our tourism industry.”

He said: “This new service also shows the level of confidence that British Airways has in the Port of Spain route. With the estimated size of BA aircraft servicing this route having an average capacity of approximately 312 (dependent on the airline’s configuration), Trinidad can now see its inbound market increase by at least 1,000 passengers weekly from this region alone.”

British Airways also resumed operations from London Gatwick to Tobago last October with a 233-passenger seat capacity.

The airline operates the route weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, with one stop at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert vows to continue spending on capital projects

Imbert vows to continue spending on capital projects

The government will not roll back spending on its capital projects even if energy prices remain lower than expected and if it has to run a higher than anticipated budget deficit.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert told a news conference on Monday that capital expenditure is crucial to growing the economy and there will not be any reduction in expenditure in 2023.

Colfire Stays says Tatil

Colfire Stays says Tatil

Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Company Limited (TATIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of ANSA Merchant Bank Limited whose ultimate parent is conglomerate ANSA McAL, says it has no plans to change the structure of or re-brand Colfire, which it recently acquired.

Walcott moves to NGC as Vice President

Walcott moves to NGC as Vice President

State owned National Gas Company Limited has hired the former President of Nutrien Ian Walcott as its new Vice President, Operations.

Wallcott comes to the company just months after exiting Nutrien, following what was discribed as a difference of opinion with his former employers.