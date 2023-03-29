British Airways has launched a new direct flight service from London Gatwick to Port of Spain.
It started on March 26, the Ministry of Tourism said yesterday.
The new service is expected to provide a significant boost to the country’s tourism industry and strengthen the economic ties between the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago, a statement from the minister said.
The new non-stop flight service will operate from Gatwick to Port of Spain on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly.
The ministry noted that the last time Port of Spain was linked directly to London was in 2016 when Caribbean Airlines offered non-stop flights to Gatwick.
Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell said: “We are delighted to welcome the new BA direct service to Port of Spain. The United Kingdom is a significant market for us, and we believe this new service will provide a substantial boost to our tourism industry.”
He said: “This new service also shows the level of confidence that British Airways has in the Port of Spain route. With the estimated size of BA aircraft servicing this route having an average capacity of approximately 312 (dependent on the airline’s configuration), Trinidad can now see its inbound market increase by at least 1,000 passengers weekly from this region alone.”
British Airways also resumed operations from London Gatwick to Tobago last October with a 233-passenger seat capacity.
The airline operates the route weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, with one stop at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua.