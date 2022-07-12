Dishing out more for food

T&T producing only 1 per cent of the meat consumed

Sheep and Goat Farmers Association president Shiraz Khan

 Mark Fraser

Not only have poultry costs gone up, but goat meat prices have as well. By the end of the year, pork prices will follow.

According to Shiraz Khan, president of the Trinidad Unified Farmers Association, being vegan won’t help you avoid the store’s sticker shock because vegetables have also increased in price.

According to Khan, the fact that a big supermarket chain sells melongene for between $50 and $75 per kilogramme is ludicrous.

Khan was speaking to the Express during a phone interview yesterday.

Farmers, he says, are also under a lot of pressure as they try to stay competitive in a tough market, which is putting a lot of pressure on consumers.

While imported meat prices have risen, Khan claims it is still less expensive than local meat. He cites rising operating costs as one of the causes. “Production expenses have increased by 25 per cent this year for farmers of goats and sheep.” Wheat’s price increased as a result of the increase in flour prices. This year, NFM raised prices twice, which increased the price of imported wheat, soy and corn. Wheat middling, which makes up around 80 per cent of the feed for dairy and ruminant animals, is one of the by-products of flour. The cost of this feed also increased, which had an effect on the cost of chicken, goat, sheep and duck. Goats’ costs increased this year to $50 per pound. How can we raise our prices while imported meats are still being sold for $30 to $45 per pound?

“It’s tough for us (farmers who grow sheep and goats) to raise our prices because of the cheaper imported meat prices,” Khan remarked.

$50 a kilo for melongene

Khan, who was surprised that vegetables like baigan cost more than $50 in certain supermarkets, explained why.

Farmers are not the ones who determine the prices in supermarkets. Large grocery chains rarely purchase directly from small farmers. In most cases, they would purchase it from a wholesaler at the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) market. It is absurd that melongenes in the supermarket cost more than $50 when the majority of farmers who do sell wholesale might only receive $8 to $10 per pound depending on the quality. In the wholesale market, “middle men” who buy food from farmers and then sell it to customers and distributors jack up the price in front of the farmers.

Khan claims that instead of marking up the wholesale price by five or ten per cent to keep it affordable for customers, these “middle men” and distributors charge excessive prices to guarantee profits well over 100 per cent.

Khan stated that this year’s wetter-than-average rainy season has not made things easier for farmers, and he expects things to worsen before they improve.

“Heavy rainfall and flooding have had a significant impact on farms.” This year’s weather patterns are different, which will make it difficult for farmers to plant and take care of their crops. As a result, the volume they are accustomed to generating will be significantly less, causing problems with vegetable availability, which will immediately affect the price, he explained.

To make matters worse, Khan claims pesticides and other chemicals used by vegetable and fruit farmers have increased by over 40 per cent.

“Praedial larceny is also a significant concern, with some farmers hiring security guards to protect their animals and crops. It affects production costs generally, and the mitigation between the Government and the farmers has not really taken off to have a big impact on the difficulties encountered by farmers,” he said.

Khan contends that in order to simplify matters for customers, the Government must place more of an emphasis on agriculture. “The funding for agriculture this year was substantially lower than in prior years,” he explained. We must place more emphasis on agriculture if we are serious about increasing the availability and affordability of food for our citizens. The praedial larceny unit needs to be strengthened. The difficulty of obtaining US currency in Trinidad adds to the problem, which contributes to price fluctuations overall, and this must be addressed.

Khan says even though he is a Muslim, people should watch out for an increase in pork prices.

“Since Christmas is coming up quickly, I anticipate pork to be a highly ‘hot’ commodity. I’m not sure how much pork will increase, but customers should be prepared, he said.

According to Khan, farmers and the Government are actively negotiating to minimise the cost of producing feed, which could lower food prices and increase food security.

