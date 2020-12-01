Dismal, harsh, bleak

WITH less than four weeks to go before Christmas, some storeowners are bracing for a bleak and dismal season as consumer patterns over the last few months have changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Express Business spoke to a few owners from different parts of the country to get a perspective on how sales are shaping up for the season.
Terry-Ann Gonzales, owner of Glam clothing store in Excellent City Centre in downtown Port of Spain said things are looking bleak as her sales last month were nothing compared to what she would have made in previous years.
“With Christmas parties and other functions cancelled because of the pandemic, people do not really need my business, as they have nowhere to dress up and go. Sales on a monthly basis since non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen have dropped by 50 per cent and it has been a struggle to pay rent and earn a living. What I want to see going forward is for landlords to be more understanding during this difficult period,” Gonzales said.
Expressing the same sentiments was Val Brown, the owner of In Telecom, also located in Excellent City Centre, who said things are tough and some months you have to scrape up in order to pay your rent.
“My store sells laptops and different devices. We are finding it very difficult to cover operational costs in this pandemic. Businesses would not return to normalcy soon as I think it would take some time to rebuild,” Brown added.
The owner of a popular toy store on Fredrick Street, who preferred to remain anonymous explained that while sales are slow at this time, he is hopeful that it would pick up in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
He said: “The priority now is food on the table for children and then gifts will come into play. The consumer spending power is much lower this year. Many would have lost their jobs because of Covid and that is having a great impact on businesses. One can only hope that next year things can start to turn around, as many storeowners would not be able to survive.”
In Arima, owner Raj Jadoo of Jadoo’s Mall and Trading Limited said this Christmas looks very bleak as the pedestrian traffic has slowed down drastically and several people are now unemployed.
Jadoo noted that his sales have dropped by 50 per cent and at the mall, many store owners have closed as the going got too tough for them.
“I am trying to be an understanding landlord and I have lowered the rent, to help the situation, because I know it is difficult to pay the same amount of rent and have two to three sales a day. A woman told me sometimes she makes $30 in sales. How could you possibly survive like that?” Jadoo said.
Across at Superstore in Arima, the owner Richard Ramkissoon, believes it’s too early to say what kind of Christmas it would be with about four weeks still to go.
According to Ramkissoon, in his line of business, i.e. selling ham, turkey and other poultry products, the sales will start to increase.
“I am optimistic because no matter how bad things are, Trinidadians who participate in the festivities must have either a ham or turkey. We do not expect bumper sales like the previous years, but we expect steady sales,” Ramkissoon said.
In South Oropouche, owner of Jenny’s Perfume N’things, Jenny Ramkelawan said her business has taken a major hit as persons are not really going out so there is no real need for perfumes.
Ramkelawan noted that while sales were down by 50 per cent, she is still holding on to some kind of hope that the revenue will start to pick back up close to Christmas.
And in Penal, Roopnarine’s Department Store owner Shiva Roopnarine said the pandemic has shown businesspeople that being innovative is a must to rally out the hard times.
He said luckily for him he was able to keep his staff and just try to increase sales.
Roopnarine said a feature he added on was online shopping and curbside pickup which has been doing very well, as many persons are still fearful to venture out into shopping areas.
Chambers on Christmas
Co-ordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, Jai Leladharsingh said by all indications the holiday season is looking very bleak.
Leladharsingh said the global slowdown has negatively affected all countries and by extension, their citizens.
He said there is a noticeable decrease in pedestrian traffic in Couva, Chaguanas, Tunapuna, Fyzabad and Penal.
Leladharsingh accused Government of failing to introduce sound measures and policies to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
He also called on banks to have less rigid policies, as this is currently stifling and deterring economic activity from moving forward.
The chamber’s co-ordinator also lamented that no effort had been made by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to improve the ease of doing business in T&T.
President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh said his members have lamented that business has decreased by 75 per cent and some have said that after December they would be shutting their doors permanently as the overhead expenses have become too much to bear.
Rampersad Sieuraj president of the Penal Chamber of Commerce said with the closure of Petrotrin on November 30, 2018, businesses have been suffering and with the pandemic this has just put the final nail in the coffin.
“About 25-30 per cent of businesses in my environs had to close their doors and these are businesses that have been operating for decades. I think the government needs to do more in order to help SMEs as they are the ones who help generate income into the economy so you cannot turn a blind eye on them.”
Sieuraj also expressed concerns about the ease of doing business and how long it takes to get a loan from the financial institutions.
And Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce president, Clint Arjoon said this Christmas is going to be a harsh one and he does not anticipate that 2021 is going to be any better.
Arjoon said even though vaccines are on the horizon it would take a while for this country to get and then for things to normalise, so businesses are going to feel the effects even more next year.
All the chamber heads expressed great concern over the increase in criminal activities in the past two months and are calling on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to ramp up more visibility in the various areas, especially on the main roads.