Diversification amidst economic disruption

ATLANTIC LNG has offered its employees VSEP (Voluntary Separation of Employment Programme) since it is operating but three of its four plants due to the shortage of natural gas.
Even so, the gas available is only sufficient to maintain 70 per cent production of the operating plants’ capacity.
The production of natural gas in T&T from which Atlantic gets its supply, has dropped from over four billion cuft/dy to some 2.6 billion cuft/dy as the local fields become depleted.
The hope, of course, is to find/produce more gas and even be able to exploit Venezuelan gas from the Dragon field and from our resources in the Manatee field.
We are seeing the same scenario in the Pt Lisas petrochemical complex where this shortage of gas has the chemical plants operating below capacity.
This coupled with the increase in prices of gas from the upstream producers, passed on to the down-streamers, demonstrate the inevitable—that with the depletion of the resource and the advent of the cheaper United States shale gas on the market, the Pt Lisas plants are in for difficult times.
Further, these plants in using natural gas are contributing to carbon pollution of the atmosphere.
Hence, there is talk by our Government of going green; of producing electricity from solar and wind resources and hydrogen for use in the petrochemical industry; replacing the depleting natural gas, and also reducing the carbon pollution.
The mothballed ISPAT steel plant has now been sold and though the immediate plans are to use gas in the production of reduced iron the intent is also to transit to hydrogen.
Recently, the Minister of Energy told us that going green locally will not be cheap.
The president of the National Gas Company claims that it could cost some $4 trillion!
According to the Minister we, as a small country, were not the major carbon polluters of the world; this came from the developed world.
Therefore, these polluters should help fund the change of such small countries in going green, even via grant funding.
However, if we were to raise our eyes from just the petroleum sector, it is clear that our plantation economy which depends for its existence on the exploitation of the depleting petroleum resource, needs to be fundamentally reconstructed; needs to be diversified such that some other or improved sectors provide the necessary foreign exchange, which is necessary to fund the local consumption of the essential imports, which we cannot produce for ourselves.
Indeed, there has been talk over the years by many about the need to diversify the economy.
However, the need to do so now is urgent given the depletion of the petroleum resource, its increased local production cost and its medium to long term demise due to climate change.
Because we did not diversify the economy when the rents from the plantation were plentiful and assured, the source of such funding to support the diversification effort is a matter of concern, even as we see the Minister of Energy and the Prime Minister of Barbados calling for grant funding to transit the economy to green.
This is amplified for economic diversification since the required local exports, to be globally competitive, need to be innovative; driven by the acquisition of knowledge, its creation and R&D, together with the attracting and even building of a highly skilled human resource. Some see the HSF as the basic funding source for this diversification.
Over the years I have spoken at length on the need to create a National Innovation System, our version of the Triple Helix—a collaboration of the private sector, the government and the R&D institutions—even if the first has to be created as a result of this diversification.
One of the initial activities of such an innovation system should be a foresighting exercise, which seeks to define the few areas, which the diversification should address.
On reading about knowledge acquisition leading to innovation and the production of competitive exports, one may interpret the process first, as deciding on areas for basic research, generation of ideas, then development of new products/services and hence the creation of export companies to exploit these creations.
This is, as Dr Keith Nurse describes it, the linear approach to innovation. This approach is high risk, very expensive and does not suit what we have to do to diversify our economy.
The choice of areas for our diversification should take into consideration indicators from the existing global market and technology trends, current products and services and even potential trading partners.
Recommendations from various economists include, first that our diversification should look at disruptive innovation; i.e. seeking products that have become so sophisticated that they leave a market segment that would appreciate a less sophisticated product but one that is cheaper and innovative. So much so that the creativity in the new product could eventually win a place for itself in the wider market, even take it over.
Still, there is the prospect of non-disruptive innovation where an idea, a new product, creates a new market without displacing incumbents: Also, that we should invite foreign direct investment that is using the advanced technologies.
In so doing, we should use these technologies and the associated products/services as a jump-off platform to upgrade knowledge and initiate our own R&D with the intent of producing our own local products/services for export. China is the classic example of this approach, which has taken that country now to the top place in most of the leading technologies in the world today.
What then should be our approach in T&T to the choice of areas for diversification? It is common knowledge that the current onshore private sector of T&T has no interest in R&D with respect to its commercial activities. Indeed the percentage of GDP spent locally on R&D is some 0.06 per cent compared with say 2-3 per cent in competitive, developed countries.
Also, the local research institutions may be involved in research but this is generally geared to international publications and staff promotions.
What this says is that historically the performance of our plantation economy did not depend on local research/development/innovation; hence the integrated systems do not exist and have to be built from scratch.
This indicates that the use of market signals and current technological progress are crucial to our diversification choices.
What is acutely obvious about the area of petrochemicals is that subsequent to the use of hydrocarbons in the manufacture of petrochemicals, these chemicals will still be needed by the global market. It is being postulated that the use of hydrogen (derived from renewable energy and the electrolysis of water) to make these green chemicals will be the technology of the future. Given our stake in this market our diversification’s R&D effort should address this area; one in which our present government and others appear to have an interest. The key ingredients though, should be the R&D input and the involvement, even financial, of the foreign plant owners.
Though we have to look to the markets, the technologies of massive automation, robotics, AI and digitalisation are now the tools that are driving competitiveness.
Hence the acquisition of such knowledge of these technologies must also be our focus, as a centre of excellence in the proposed National Innovation System.