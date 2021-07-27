Do high energy prices mean windfall revenue?

MANY people are looking at the almost daily increases in the prices of the global oil and natural gas benchmarks and are expecting that those increases would have a positive impact on the national balance sheet at the 2022 budget, which is due to be delivered in a couple month’s time.
Those who follow the economy closely would know that the prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oils have been above US$70 a barrel for the last few weeks, while and the price of natural gas sold in New York rose to US$4.10 per MMBtu on Monday.
In delivering the budget for the 2021 fiscal year last October, Finance Minister Colm Imbert projected that the Government would collect $41.36 billion in total revenue comprising: non-oil revenue of $31.19 billion; oil revenue of $9.26 billion and capital revenue of $0.90 billion.
The projected oil revenue of $9.26 billion, which includes revenues from the production of natural gas, was based on the oil and gas price assumptions of US$45.00 per barrel and US$3.00 per MMBtu.
Based on those oil and gas assumptions in the 2021 budget presentation, and the prevailing prices of our energy exports, some people would have assumed that the Government may be doing better than it expected to in the 2021 calendar year.
Do higher futures prices for oil and gas necessarily mean that the Government will collect more revenue from the energy sector for the 2021 calendar year?
Not necessarily because both the oil and natural gas prices that are quoted by the local media daily are FUTURES prices, for product to be delivered in August or September.
Secondly, most times the oil produced in T&T is sold at a discount to both WTI and Brent.
Thirdly, T&T’s energy revenues are a function of at least three factors: price, production and taxes.
Some clarifity on this issue came when Mr Imbert’s tabled the report of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on the consideration of proposals for the supplementation and variation of appropriation for the 2021 fiscal year on June 9, 2021. As is the tradition, he led the debate on the document.
He said that based on information from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, the weighted average price of local crude for the period October 2020 to April 2021 was US$52.76, which was above the budgeted figure of US$45.
But the he added the production factor to the calculation.
“With respect to production, I am advised that the average oil production for the period October 2020 to May 2021 was of the order of 57,889 barrels per day. So a little below the projected production at the budget time in October 2020,” said Mr Imbert.
And the Minister of Finance told Parliament on June 9: “With respect to gas production, I have seen the figures up to May and what I am seeing is that gas production has been in the range from 2.6 billion standard cubic feet per day rising to 3 billion standard cubic feet per day and dropping back down to 2.77 billion cubic feet per day in March, 2.56 billion in April and 2.5 billion in May.
“So that the budget production figure that was used was of the order of 3.2 billion standard cubic feet per day and therefore we are somewhat below that in terms production—the country that is.”
There are two important points from that last excerpt from the minister of finance:
• That the natural gas production figure used in the 2021 budget was 3.2 billion standard cubic feet per day; and
• That the average natural gas production for the first five months of the 2021 calendar year was 2.73 billion standard cubic feet. That’s 14.6 per cent less than the 3.2 billion standard cubic feet that the Government had used to underpin the assumptions of the revenue for the 2021 budget.
More transparency needed
Based on the natural gas production tables on the Ministry of Energy website, my calculation is that the average natural gas production for the eight-month period of October 2020 to May 2021 was 2.65 billion standard cubic feet, which is 17.2 per cent below the gas production forecast in the 2021 budget presentation.
It is important to state that in the last few days of July 2021, there is very little clarity on natural gas production to the end of the 2021 fiscal year, which is on September 30.
In order to improve the transparency of T&T’s energy sector, it would be useful, I think, if ministers of finance were to present both the assumption for oil and gas production as well as the projected price of the commodities in future budget presentations.
The question mark in attempting to determine whether T&T is collecting more revenue than expected is natural gas production, which is reported by the Ministry of Energy with at least a three-month lag. (And, of course, even if the country knew its natural gas production almost in real time, the even bigger black hole would be the amount of taxes than result from PRICE X PRODUCTION, which is complicated my many factors).
The Minister of Finance continued his presentation on June 9 by saying: “With respect to the netback price of gas, what I have been told is that the price has varied from $2.34 in October of 2020 rising to $3 in April 2021.
“And if you looked at the price of—the Henry Hub price today, you would have seen for the last couple days or so it has been above $3. But on average the netback price of gas has been lower an estimated in the budget. So natural gas production is below the forecast, natural gas prices are below the forecast.
“Oil prices are significantly above the forecast whereas oil production is a little below.”
The netback price, cited by Mr Imbert above, is another aspect of the opacity of T&T’s energy revenues. A July 16 report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission states that it publishes the LNG netback price series as one of the measures to improve transparency of gas prices.
The ACCC report states that the LNG netback price “is calculated by taking the price that could be received for LNG and subtracting or ‘netting back’ the costs incurred by the supplier to convert the gas to LNG and ship it to the destination port.”
It is interesting that in Australia, they are looking to promote greater transparency of their depleting natural gas assets, while we here in T&T seem to be heading in the opposite direction.
SPT adjustment
It would also be useful to recall that, in presenting the 2021 budget, Mr Imbert announced an upward adjustment in the supplemental petroleum tax in an attempt to boost economic activity and increase oil production.
“We propose to increase the threshold for the imposition of the Supplementary Petroleum Tax (SPT) for small onshore oil producers to US$75 per barrel, up from US$50 per barrel, for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, in the first instance, subject to a review in 2022. This measure will take effect from January 1, 2021.”
That means that Mr Imbert decided almost a year ago to leave more of the profits of elevated oil prices with the small, onshore oil producers, hoping thay they would reinvest some of the money in new exploration.
It is hoped that our minister of finance reports on the efficacy of the SPT measure in his 2022 budget presentation.