DESPITE the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Curaçao, a Dutch colony, is rebounding with an influx of tourists and a construction boom.
At a forum hosted by ExportTT last week, president of the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Billy Jonckheer said Curaçao attracted about 22,000 visitors in July.
He said this was aided by the 26 weekly flights out of Amsterdam and two weekly flights a week out of Brussels.
“One is that we had a vibrant financial sector, but also the refinery. Tourism has grown in the last 20 to 30 years since 1992. It’s been growing steadily to where it is today,” he said.
Beyond tourism, Jonckheer explained that Curaçao was diversified.
He noted:
• Tourism — 40.2 per cent total volume of export.
• Merchandise including free zones — 22.8 per cent of total exports, of which 51.8 per cent is bunkering
• Professional, technical and commercial services — 15.2 per cent
For T&T investors, Curaçao is the tenth most attractive place to do business.
Jonckheer observed that Curaçao has a high income compared with the rest of the region. And, like several Caribbean islands, it has had an influx of Venezuelan refugees. He estimates that there are about 10,000 undocumented immigrants in Curaçao.
If you’re interested in doing business in Curaçao, here’s what you need to know:
1) Its currency is tied to the US dollar and the rate of exchange is 1.82 per US dollar.
2) A variety of languages are spoken, but Dutch is the native language.
3) Since 2010, the country has had its own laws and import duties separate from the Netherlands.
4) Markets that can be accessed are Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) and the Netherlands.
Jonckheer noted that Curaçao has no entry requirements to starting business except for food and beverage which require products to have expiration dates, list all ingredients and the volume quantity dimension or standard measures.
He said that should a business decide to produce goods in Curaçao, it would “pay almost no duty”.
“You don’t pay duty, but also there’s a lot of connections between Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and St Maarten,” he said.
“When it comes to products, a lot of our distributors on the islands have offices in all those islands that I just mentioned. To give you an example, our agency also does work on those islands, even though we’re separated by the ocean. We’re pretty close when it comes to business. So that is very interesting information for you to know. If you want to start exporting into Curaçao, you need to also look at expanding your products into the rest of the Dutch Caribbean through tourism,” Jonckheer said.
Here’s how its exports stack up:
• Production services of which 82.8 per cent is oil refinery
• Merchandise reparations — 4.9 per cent
• International financial services — 4.4. per cent
• Transport services — 3.1 per cent
• Communication services — 1.6 per cent
• Construction Services — 1.5 per cent
• ICT and Information Services — 0.5 per cent
“I think it’s very important that you have a local person or company with already established connections in the market. It’s very difficult if you come in and try to do it by yourself. It might even be a great idea to operate the representative office on a small scale,” he advised.
Taxes
Profit Tax — 22 per cent
Import Duty — depends on the HS code of the product
Sales tax — 0 per cent, 6 per cent, 9 per cent (depending on the product)
Change is expected in the coming months, he noted.
“It’s zero per cent for products that are important like foodstuffs like vegetables, fruits, and bread and stuff. The products at nine per cent are luxury items. I must tell you though, there’s going to be a change in the coming months. We’re going to a tier system, which is going to be nine per cent sales tax on it when you import the product, and seven per cent on the services. So on top of your airport duty when you’re importing a product, there will also be a nine per cent sales tax,” he said.
Growth poles
Jonckheer pointed to three areas of potential investment: ICT, construction and refinery.
With regard to growth in ICT, he observed that the privacy laws make it attractive to store data.
“One thing that I want to mention is that, for companies looking to place or store data, Curaçao has one of the only Tier III and Tier IV data centres in the area. And we have companies such as Google and Microsoft making use of it. If you as a company are looking for a safe, secure spot to store your data, here we have a privacy law, so that nobody can look at your data by law,” he said.
He noted that because Curaçao is outside of the hurricane belt, it has many companies, especially out of Latin America, that are storing their data on the island.
At this time, Jonckheer said, Curaçao is going through a building boom.
“A lot of projects have been announced, especially in the hotel industry. We’re building probably 1,000 rooms in the next year or two. There are some already being built right now. But also what is interesting about Curaçao, when it comes to building, is that there are a lot of buildings that are 200 to 300 years old,” he said.
He said the country’s heritage architecture in downtown Curaçao has attracted a lot of interest.
“And what is happening is we’re getting a lot of investors especially out of Europe that are buying these houses and are fixing them up to either make them restaurants or AirBNBs. And there’s some boom going on there too. So we expect, especially in the construction area, that in the next couple years you’re going to see some important movement on the island for you to sell your building materials,” he said.
He added that there were a variety of notable projects such as a Courtyard Marriott and a Penn resort.
As for the island’s refinery, he said right now there are ongoing negotiations for the renovation and management of the oil refinery.
“We’re almost at the stage where hopefully that will be rounded off and have a major impact on our economy,” he said.
He said the refinery employs 1,100 people out of Curaçao’s workforce of 56,000 people.
“It will have a major impact because of all the companies around the refinery and the service industry. We also have a dry dock area which is one of the largest ones in the region. Hopefully within the next month or two, we’ll have a new operator for the refinery. The operator is a local group with unions and some international investors,” he said.