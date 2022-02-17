DOMA praises TTPS for protecting city

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was praised by the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) for protecting Port of Spain on Wednesday night during the nationwide power outage.
In a release yesterday, DOMA said it was in constant contact with police during the blackout and there were only two incidents on Wednesday night directly related to the prolonged darkness due to loss of electricity.
“At approximately 8.15 p.m., one man forced open the gates and smashed doors at Spiffy Athletics Retail Shop at Henry Street, but within minutes a City Police patrol arrived and apprehended the individual; and at 12.30 a.m., three men removed the burglar-proofing and smashed the front door at the American Stores furniture outlet at Prince Street,” DOMA stated. “While they were still inside, officers of the City Police on patrol responded and arrested all three suspects who were about to flee the scene with standing fans.”
DOMA said Port of Spain returned to normalcy yesterday without any additional event, and thanked the TTPS and the City Police department, whose actions protected the city while it was most vulnerable.
Small businesses affected in South
In South Trinidad, small businesses were affected by the power outage, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh said yesterday.
The small and medium enterprises were the ones greatly affected on Wednesday, as they did not own or could not afford a generator like some of the larger businesses that were able to remain open. Speaking to the Express yesterday, Singh said an “avalanche” of related problems, including loss of communication within the business sector as well as water shortages occurred.
“The loss of income and sales were immediately felt, as all economic and social activity had to come to a complete stop in the middle of the day. This is the second time we have experienced such a blackout,” he said.
He called for a full investigation into the 12-hour blackout.
“Members of the chamber would like the assurance that all efforts are made to prevent a recurrence of this magnitude. We would also like a contingency plan, should in case something like this happens it can be rectified in a more expedient manner,” Singh said.