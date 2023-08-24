Domestic airbridge a loss for CAL, says Shamfa

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) is operating at a loss on the airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago, according to Member of Parliament for Tobago West, Shamfa Cudjoe.
Speaking on Tobago Channel 5’s “Rise and Shine” segment yesterday, Cudjoe mentioned that apart from the initial purchase of the plane, it also needs to be maintained, and the 20-minute route between Trinidad and Tobago has proven to be costly for the airline due to wear and tear.
“Operating an airline is not a bike shop. It’s a lot of maintenance, you have to schedule pilots accordingly, train them accordingly. They have to leave every now and then to go to France and to go to Miami to do their training and so on and all of that costs.
“We in Trinidad and Tobago have decided to face the loss because it is an essential service. It’s about people getting to school, it’s about the movement of goods, it’s about the movement of services and so on. So, we have to have Caribbean Airlines operating between Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.
In response to a query about potential government measures to increase the airline’s profitability, Cudjoe stated, “You would never make a profit between Trinidad and Tobago unless you increase the price of tickets. Who is prepared to pay $600 (for a) return flight? Remember how much fuss we made when it got to $400 and when we have to pay the $50 fee and so on?”
Cudjoe went on to explain that to break even on domestic flights, passengers would need to be prepared to pay between $700 and $1,000 for a return flight.
She further noted that Caribbean Airlines is somewhat at the mercy of international fuel prices and other outsourced services that the Trinidad and Tobago Government doesn’t control, making it a price taker in these aspects.
Cudjoe reiterated that CAL has undertaken steps to bolster its profit margins, such as acquiring new aircraft and increasing regional flights.
There has also been an increase in the price of those flights, she added.
Regarding the negotiations for pilots’ wages, Cudjoe shared that she recently spoke with CAL’s CEO, Garvin Madera, and was informed that discussions are ongoing.
She expressed hope for an outcome that benefits both CAL and the public interest.
When questioned about claims of a 20 per cent reduction in pilots’ salaries, Cudjoe said she was unaware of such developments.
“As far as I am aware, negotiations are still taking place and we wouldn’t know the outcome until they have completed,” Cudjoe said.