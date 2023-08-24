Domestic airbridge a loss for CAL, says Shamfa

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) is operating at a loss on the airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago, according to Member of Parliament for Tobago West, Shamfa Cudjoe.

Speaking on Tobago Channel 5’s “Rise and Shine” segment yesterday, Cudjoe mentioned that apart from the initial purchase of the plane, it also needs to be maintained, and the 20-minute route between Trinidad and Tobago has proven to be costly for the airline due to wear and tear.