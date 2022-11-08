Dominica seeks more Trini visitors

AHEAD of COP27, two key measures to deal and address environmental issues in T&T—the Beverage Container Bill and the effective use of the Green Fund — were still being reviewed.

It’s been 23 years since the Beverage Container Bill was laid in Parliament.

As it stands, it has been in draft form since 1999.

The bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the Beverage Container Advisory Board, a deposit and refund system for prescribed sizes of beverage containers; a regime for the collection of beverage containers to reduce their disposal into the environment, thereby alleviating the pollution problem.