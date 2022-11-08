Dominica seeks more Trini visitors

INTRA-REGIONAL air transportation needs to be addressed, as it’s hurting every single economy, especially countries that heavily rely on tourism. Those were the passionate sentiments from Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, as he spoke about the collapse of regional airline LIAT.
For those who live in the Southern Caribbean, the airline has restarted operations on a scaled-down basis and is not servicing several territories within that geographical space.
Speaking to regional media at the World Creole Music Festival late last month, Skerrit made it clear that regional travel is a major problem and when his government was saying the Caribbean needs to invest in LIAT, many were upset by the statement.
“Dominica, along with three other countries, understood the importance of LIAT and that it was a public good. There is no private entity that is going to solve our regional travel problems.
“Governments must invest in this airline and the Government of Dominica is committed to be part of the new LIAT, or any company that is willing to play the role that the airline played for so many decades. While we all miss LIAT, we also were very critical of it,” Skerrit outlined.
According to the Prime Minister, there needs to be a conversation on what the airline needs to do to simplify the process of getting from one island to another.
“How many planes do we need, how much does it cost? What kind of board structure needs to be put in place and let’s get it going? It’s not reinventing the wheel. It is money and commitment, that is needed.
As I said, Dominica is ready to put money on the table. If we have to lease a plane, as part of the contribution, we will do so.
Caribbean countries play a huge role in regional tourism and we need to get from one point to the other, so proper construction is needed for the regional airline to be back up and running,” he acknowledged.
Speaking to regional media last month’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, DC, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, said LIAT had a pre-existing condition and the governments of the region did not see beyond the challenge of the day - meaning the impact resulting from the mitigation measures such as the border closures from Covid-19.
Those measures resulted in no flights entering or exiting the islands.
Gonsalves was also adamant that the previous structure of the company, where the cost of supporting it was borne exclusively by a handful of countries—Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines—is no longer sustainable.
“Other countries could not be freeriders in the process. Every country has to chip in if we are going to have an effective regional travel solution,” Gonsalves stressed.
Campaign for more T&T visitors
Dominica has intensified its campaign to attract more visitors from Trinidad and Tobago to the nature island, by increasing the length of stay through Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL).
The Discover Dominica Authority launched a campaign earlier this year, inviting T&T nationals to make Dominica one of their destination choices to visit.
“Dominica is a new and undiscovered destination that offers a diverse range of experiences – from unspoiled nature to thrilling land and sea adventures to relaxing, therapeutic activities, rich culture, and flavourful creole cuisine.”
“The nature island is the ideal way to get away from the hectic pace of life in Trinidad and its stresses,” the campaign release said.
The Express Business was invited to visit the island last month. In an interview, Discover Dominica Authority (CCA) chief executive officer Colin Piper said one of the reasons for targeting T&T nationals, for the island’s World Creole Music Festival and to vacation, is the fact that T&T is the largest English-speaking Caribbean market in close proximity to Dominica.
Piper indicated to make the journey more palatable, the authority recently worked with CAL to fly to Dominica on Thursdays and return on Mondays.
“Before, the return date was Saturday, so the stay until Monday makes the destination more marketable, especially for hotels and tour operators.
To come for two nights, was not economical. You can also do CAL from Barbados and use other airlines to get to Dominica, as well,” Piper remarked.
However, he did admit that intra-regional travel is very difficult right now, as it has not normalised to pre-pandemic levels.
“The loss of LIAT now means a lot of capacity is no longer available. While CAL, Inter-Caribbean and Air Antilles are trying to service the region, there needs to be more dialogue on how they can make it more seamless and easier for people to move around. The more people move around to various islands, the economic levels can increase,” Piper explained.
Asked whether Dominica has seen a decrease in visitors, due to the intra-regional travel woes, he said the island has not recovered from the pandemic, in terms of numbers. Piper indicated that arrivals are about 60 per cent and the DDA is hopeful by 2023 it would climb to pre-pandemic levels.
“We continue to work with the airlines, to put in capacity and to ensure a flight is available for when the traveller needs it,” he said.
With things opening back up since the pandemic, Piper said the citizens were really ecstatic to have the World Creole Music Festival back up and running after a two year hiatus.
The DDA executive noted about 10,000 people would have attended the three-day festival which ended on October 30.
According to Piper, 6,500 people came from St Lucia, Martinique and Guadeloupe to enjoy the event. He said the government invested over US$4 million in this year’s festival, as it is beneficial to the economy and the ordinary man also benefits.
“This is our major tourism driver and many Caribbean countries look forward to the event every year, as we try to have top performers on our cast,” Piper added. The Prime Minister also encouraged more T&T nationals to visit the island for the festival and for vacation.
“We would love for you to come and see what Dominica has to offer and this invitation is also for other Caribbean countries. Dominica is unlike any other island in the Caribbean,” Skerrit boasted.
IMF on Dominica
In the press release following the 2021 Article IV Consultation with the Dominica authorities, the staff of International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote:
“The Covid-19 pandemic took a heavy toll at the Dominican economy. GDP is estimated to have contracted by 11 per cent in 2020 and is expected to recover modestly to 3.7 per cent in 2021.
The output decline, driven by a sharp reduction in tourism and related sectors, was contained by strong growth in the construction sector stemming from the large public investment programme through 2020-21, financed by exceptionally high revenue from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme
“Despite record CBI revenue, the sharp decline in tax revenue and increase in health spending and social transfers led to large fiscal deficits in 2020 and 2021 and caused public debt to peak at an estimated 106 per cent of GDP in 2020.
The current account deficit estimate remained high at around 30 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, owing to the loss of tourism exports and an increase in imports related to higher public investment and commodity prices—despite a decline in private demand for imports....
“In the medium term, growth is expected to recover underpinned by the return of tourism, expanding hotel capacity, and high public investment in infrastructure resilient to natural disasters financed by CBI revenue.
“Risks are skewed to the downside and include renewed worldwide and domestic Covid-19 contagion waves, CBI revenue and/or official financing below projected levels, which would slow public investment and economic activity.
Weakness in the financial sector, particularly the credit unions, could amplify downside risks.”