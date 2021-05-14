Don’t accrue interest

THE Confederation of Regional Business Chambers says, while it’s commendable the Central Bank is making it easier for financial institutions to reintroduce loan deferrals and interest rate reductions for customers, it’s unclear how the interest rate reduction will be applied.
The Central Bank in a May 7 circular letter written by Inspector of Financial Institutions Patrick Solomon said the new moratorium is for the period May 1 to September 30, 2021.
In the letter, Solomon noted that the Central Bank previously extended an initial moratorium on deferred loans by letter dated March 24, 2020, which was subsequently extended twice within 2020 and came to an end on December 31, 2020.
The Confederation, in a statement yesterday, questioned if the interest rates during the period May 24 to September will be reduced for applicants or completely waived and called for it to be publicly addressed in a transparent manner.
“In 2020, when the six-month waiver was granted, business owners and individuals found themselves having to pay more interest given their respective moratorium time periods. This caught everyone by complete surprise.
“At this critical time, it is suggested that the moratorium for loan deferrals be given and no further interest nor bank charges be added into that facility.”
It noted that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector is already on life support, while some are just clinging on by their fingernails.
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers also noted that in the Central Bank’s letter, a specific criterion was outlined for the customers who may qualify for this loan deferral facility and the chambers are urging the local commercial banks to find the necessary space to work and ably assist their customers.
“The banks need to extend themselves to assist individuals and in particular, the SME sector which includes family-owned businesses. However, the onus is also on the borrowers, both individual and commercial, to adhere to the loan conditions that have been agreed to by the respective parties,” the chamber said.
The Confederation said it was also pleased to hear that the Minister of Finance is going to revisit the SME Loan Facility that was placed in the marketplace in 2020.
However, the chambers are strongly suggesting that the Finance Minister engage in consultations with all the business chambers.
“The minister needs to listen to what the market is saying. This will give him the information he will need to redesign and customise the SME loan to make it less bureaucratic, better capitalised and easily accessible to the borrowers. The uses of the financial proceeds of this loan facility needs to be relaxed as well.”
Further to this, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers said the SME loan capital base of $300 million is insufficient, and it is being suggested that the revised capital base ought to be within the vicinity of $700 million.